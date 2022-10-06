Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest two juveniles for several burglaries in the Historic District
Natchitoches Police Department responded to Front Street on Oct. 10 around 8 pm in reference to two juveniles looking in vehicle windows. Upon officer’s arrival they located the juveniles and immediately recognized them as the suspects in multiple vehicle burglaries throughout the past few weeks. The two juveniles were...
kalb.com
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
Natchitoches Times
Parish inmate dies following apparent suicide attempt
A parish inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center (NPDC) has died from injuries sustained when he apparently hung himself in his cell over the weekend according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 1 p.m., deputies, including investigators from the NPDC, NPSO Criminal Investigations...
westcentralsbest.com
Many Police Recover Stolen Goods
Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston man arrested of drug sales
A man wanted for alleged narcotics sales was found with more drugs when he was arrested early Wednesday morning. Lincoln Parish Deputy J. McHenry spotted Richard Russell “Rus” Hogan at a convenience store just after midnight Wednesday morning. McHenry knew Hogan was wanted on arrest warrants arising from an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team.
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests suspect of Sunday morning shooting outside club
ALEXANDRIA, LA. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RELATED PEOPLE
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For
Louisiana Man Arrested for Cattle-Related Theft After Allegedly Receiving and Selling Cattle He Did Not Pay For. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported on October 10, 2022, that a Bienville Parish resident had been arrested on October 6 by agents from the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on Northern Street
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
kalb.com
RPSO seeks help in finding missing teen
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile, Lillian F. Peevy. Lillian is described as a 17-year-old female with blonde hair and blue eyes, has braces on her teeth, is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
Natchitoches Times
City permits include El Nopal renovation into new Hair Bar
Two commercial building permits top the list of City applications according to the September report issued by Planning and Zoning Director Shontrell Roque. The Natchitoches Elderly Apartment complex at 1120 Washington is being renovated by South Texas Restoration Inc. The valuation of the permit is $725,000. 1819 Endeavors LLC and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchitoches Times
National Night Out
Neighborhoods across Natchitoches celebrated National Night Out (NNO) Oct 4. with food, entertainment and opportunities to meet their public servants. NNO is a yearly event that strengthens the bonds between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Neighborhood residents Greg Sarpy and Brenda Sarpy spearheaded their neighborhood’s block party as part of a community led National Night Out celebration. From left: Collins Coutee, Catherine Coutee, Greg Sarpy, Brenda Sarpy, Sandra Brew, Dorothy Simmons, Vanessa Monroe, Jennifer Rachal, Jaiden Howard, Helen Obioha and Betty Sawyer-Smith.
Natchitoches Times
Office of Community Services provided utility assistance to 15 households in August
In her report to the Parish Council at its Sept 19 meeting, Office of Community Services Executive Director Sharon Harris said that 2022 Crisis Utility Assistance went to 15 households/families for a total of $4,108 during August. The 2022 Cooling Utility Assistance went to 76 households/families totaling $40,300. There were...
Natchitoches Times
Burn Ban in effect parish wide
Parish President John Richmond has issued a Parish-wide burn ban under the advisement of the rural Fire Departments and our Natchitoches Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, effective immediately, due to the lack of rainfall and extremely dry conditions. This burn ban will remain in place until further notice.
Natchitoches Times
DAPHNE SUZANNE BUTLER
Daphne Suzanne Butler, 49, of Natchitoches passed away Saturday, Oct. 8 at her home after her courageous battle with cancer. Daphne, known by her cousins as “Daffy Butt” and her grandson as “DeeDee” was born July 25, 1973, in Many. Daphne is survived by her children,...
Comments / 0