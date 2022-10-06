Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Shooting Moreno Valley Man
A convicted felon accused of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the firearm...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Alleged Hit-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park
A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in a downtown Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Wounded in LAPD Shooting in Wilmington
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “As the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the suspect was not found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was reportedly seen running...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Temecula Street Identified
A senior who was run over and killed by her husband in front of their Temecula home after she fell into the path of his car, where he couldn’t see her, was identified Tuesday. Sharon A. Miller-Dzurinda, 73, was fatally injured at about 11:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection...
mynewsla.com
Man Hospitalized After Attempted Carjacking
A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking in East Hollywood near Little Armenia. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mariposa Avenue between Normandie and Alexandria avenues where they learned the victim had been stabbed by two assailants who were unable to steal the victim’s car, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Police Arrest Suspect in Assault of 14-Year-Old at El Sereno Park
A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child at El Sereno Park. The Los Angeles Police Department “received information of a sexual assault investigation” Tuesday, according to a department statement. The suspect approached the victim and threatened the child with an...
mynewsla.com
LASD: Sisters, 9 and 11, Reported Missing in Lancaster, Possibly With Uncle
Two sisters, ages 9 and 11, were reported missing from Lancaster and may be with their uncle, and authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find them. Julia Cherrie Brown, 9, and Jewel Precious Brown, 11, were last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Residential Fire in Santa Ana Knocked Down in 34 Minutes
Firefighters contained a residential fire in under an hour Wednesday in Santa Ana. Fire crews were called at approximately 12:09 a.m. to the 1900 block of West Moore Avenue where they encountered an aggressive fire with flames coming out of the residence, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Two...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot in South Los Angeles Near Fremont High School
A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call, a LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged in Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway
A felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation. Along with the gun assault count, Campos was charged...
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Cabazon Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, the driver of the...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Crash Entering 15 Freeway in Temecula
A motorcyclist was fatally injured Tuesday when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 via an on-ramp in Temecula. The crash occurred about 10:20 a.m. at the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Gunning Down Man During Home Invasion Arraigned
A felon accused with a juvenile of gunning down a Beaumont man and wounding a woman during a home invasion robbery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Roberto Armando Gutierrez, 31, of Beaumont, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of robbery, burglary, a special circumstance allegation of killing in the course of a robbery and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations for the March 2020 attack.
mynewsla.com
San Bernardino Man Shot to Death in Hawaiian Gardens
The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Norwalk...
mynewsla.com
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 9, Missing From Lancaster Found
A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of Fifth Street East, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday morning, the...
Comments / 0