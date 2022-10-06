ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 10-6,2022 Song Remains The Same

By Clark Shelton
 6 days ago

The weather remains awesome! But, changes are on the way for this weekend so don’t put those sweaters and jackets away just yet!

Today Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

