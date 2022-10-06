Read full article on original website
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Jahmir Young, Donta Scott detail first impressions of Kevin Willard at Big Ten Media Days
MINNEAPOLIS — If Maryland wants to outplay preseason expectations, Donta Scott has to be an All-Big Ten player. He knows that, and he's embracing that challenge under first-year coach Kevin Willard. Scott had a chance to leave after a torturous 2021-22 campaign, but he stuck around because he bought into Willard's vision. It helped that reinforcements were on the way. Maryland landing Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young out of the transfer portal was a monster get and completely changes the complexion of the Terrapins ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard dishes on recruiting, UCLA's Mick Cronin at Big Ten Media Days debut
MINNEAPOLIS — New Maryland coach Kevin Willard wasted no time making a strong first impression at his Big Ten Media Days debut. While other coaches used a significant chunk of their on-air time waxing poetically about how much they love their team, Willard's curt, 40-word opening statement showed he's not a man looking for publicity. Willard just wants to coach basketball and get the Terrapins back to the top of the college basketball food chain.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Big Ten media poll released, can Terps surpass expectations?
The Big Ten basketball media poll was released on Monday, and you probably won't be surprised to learn that Maryland did not land near the top. Entering a transitional season for first-year coach Kevin Willard, the Terps were picked to finish 10th in the conference. That prediction mirrors most preseason...
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis died of multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on […]
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing
The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
WLFI.com
'I was blackmailed': Purdue stabbing suspect makes first court appearance
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- As he walked down the hallway of the Tippecanoe County Jail, Ji Min Sha was asked why he killed his Purdue University roommate, 20-year-old Varun Chheda. "I was blackmailed," Sha said, without explaining what he meant by the statement. Sha appeared before Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah...
wrtv.com
Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death
KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
The Unsolved Snapchat Murders
Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
Indiana woman who was shot in the head outside of Subaru plant in critical condition, suspect found dead
A woman is in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she was shot in the head outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana, police said. The suspected gunman was later found dead nearby. Officers who responded Monday afternoon a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette...
10/7/22 Ji Min Sha Arraignment, Suspect escorted to county jail courtroom
Ji Min Sha is led to the courtroom in Tippecanoe County Jail for an arraignment on initial charges of murder on Friday afternoon.
