College Park, MD

247Sports

Maryland basketball: Jahmir Young, Donta Scott detail first impressions of Kevin Willard at Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — If Maryland wants to outplay preseason expectations, Donta Scott has to be an All-Big Ten player. He knows that, and he's embracing that challenge under first-year coach Kevin Willard. Scott had a chance to leave after a torturous 2021-22 campaign, but he stuck around because he bought into Willard's vision. It helped that reinforcements were on the way. Maryland landing Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young out of the transfer portal was a monster get and completely changes the complexion of the Terrapins ahead of the 2022-23 season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard dishes on recruiting, UCLA's Mick Cronin at Big Ten Media Days debut

MINNEAPOLIS — New Maryland coach Kevin Willard wasted no time making a strong first impression at his Big Ten Media Days debut. While other coaches used a significant chunk of their on-air time waxing poetically about how much they love their team, Willard's curt, 40-word opening statement showed he's not a man looking for publicity. Willard just wants to coach basketball and get the Terrapins back to the top of the college basketball food chain.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WANE 15

'Unprovoked and senseless': Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis died of multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing

The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Coroner says co-sleeping contributed to Kokomo infant's death

KOKOMO — The Howard County Coroner says co-sleeping in an unsafe sleep environment contributed to a Kokomo baby's death in August. On August 25, Kokomo Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of South Market Street on the report of an unconscious baby. They arrived and found...
KOKOMO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
#Maryland Stadium#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Godby High
Sam H Arnold

The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.
DELPHI, IN

