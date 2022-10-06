MINNEAPOLIS — If Maryland wants to outplay preseason expectations, Donta Scott has to be an All-Big Ten player. He knows that, and he's embracing that challenge under first-year coach Kevin Willard. Scott had a chance to leave after a torturous 2021-22 campaign, but he stuck around because he bought into Willard's vision. It helped that reinforcements were on the way. Maryland landing Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young out of the transfer portal was a monster get and completely changes the complexion of the Terrapins ahead of the 2022-23 season.

