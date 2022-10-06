Read full article on original website
California takes serious measures to verify your ballot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “It's really, really easy to know if your vote counted, it’s not going up to some giant federal thing it actually handled locally," said Bakersfield College political science professor, Ian Anderson. Anderson said state voting is a very serious and secure process that...
Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 race
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The race for Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 is heating up. The seat is open after current councilman Chris Parlier decided not to run for re-election. In March, the Bakersfield City Council voted to redraw city district lines. That night, the room was packed with Punjabi people. Now, two Punjabis are running in the race for Ward 7, along with a male high school teacher.
Both sides of Prop. 1, constitutional right to reproductive freedom
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A controversial issue that has been in the spotlight, now in the hands of voters. Prop 1 "Amends California constitution to expressly include an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives," according to the California voter guide.
Kern Medical union workers lawsuit against Kern County Hospital Authority continues
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) -- Healthcare workers at Kern Medical Center (KMC), represented by Service Employees International Union, Local 521, claim victory for taxpayers and the indigent population after the Kern County Superior Court sides with workers during a hearing on Tuesday, October 11. The court has allowed the union’s lawsuit...
Interview: Vince Fong shares campaign for re-drawn 32nd District
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Assemblyman Vince Fong joins Eyewitness News Mornings to discuss his campaign for the newly drawn 32nd District. That district includes parts of Arvin, Bakersfield, Bodfish, Lebec, Porterville, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, and Visalia, among other cities and towns. He is running un-opposed. Some topics discussed includes inflation,...
3 plead guilty to fraud schemes involving fraudulent sales of PPE equipment, animals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A husband, wife and brother of the husband pleaded guilty today in court to separate fraud charges, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in a statement. The three were identified as: Charles Abieanga, 31, Viviana Cervantes, 23, and Simon Abieanga, 28, all of Bakersfield. Charles...
9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
All athletic events cancelled for McFarland Unified School District due to recent violence
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Unified School District sent out an announcement to parents Tuesday evening regarding the "recent incidents of violence," cancelling all athletic events this week. Yesterday, two people died in a drive-by shooting in Delano. A third person was injured but they are expected to...
Bakersfield man pleads guilty for unlawful possession of counterfeit postal key
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 46-year-old Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a counterfeit postal key and ammunition, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in a statement. Michael Marcum was investigated for his involvement in breaking into multiple community mailboxes, according to court...
BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
KCSO investigating shooting at Oildale Walmart, 2 arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 11): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on October 10, at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue, after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the store. According to the department, when deputies...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delano shooting: Tulare County Sheriff's Office
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) A second person has died in the shooting near Delano Monday afternoon, said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in a social media post. --- A man was shot to death and three others were shot, leaving two with injuries in Delano Monday...
Soft launch of annual Campout Against Cancer with a Kickoff Picnic in the Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Every year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosts events throughout the year to give back to cancer patients. The foundation raises funds and awareness for local kids battling cancer in our community. Funds raised at Saturday's event will assist local patients with medical bills for cancer treatment and children with cancer who travel for treatment as part of the financial assistance at Kern County Cancer Foundation.
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The department said 21-year-old Ashley Michelle Sinden was last seen on October 3, 2022. She described as a White female, with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5'6" and 153 pounds. She has...
Missing man considered at-risk due to mental, medical condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man. Edgar Cortez, 29 was last seen around 8 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Lincoln Street, south of Bernard Street. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition.
Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
BPD: Woman involved in crash assaults officers, charged with DUI
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of battery on a peace officer, and DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash near Valley Plaza Mall Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 8, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to...
BPD searching for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. The department said Michael Wilson, 64, was last seen October 8, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Copus Road and Highway 99. BPD said Wilson is...
Kern County Public Health to host free flu shot clinic ahead of severe flu season
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —Health officials are sounding the alarm about a potential severe flu season. 2020 and 2021 showed mild numbers on account of all the measures people were taking against covid-19 and with the restrictions gone, it makes room for the spread influenza. The Kern County Health Department...
Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
