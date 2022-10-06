Read full article on original website
King Charles' Coronation Will Be On Archie's Birthday, And I'm Convinced The Royal Family Is Equally Messy And Petty
There are 365 days in the year...but y'all chose this one.
Hypebae
If We Can’t Have 3D Nails Like Seth Rogen, Then What’s the Point?
Not only is Seth Rogen the Martha Stewart of comedians, but he’s also a nail influencer — and we love to see it. This past June, Rogen took to our Instagram feeds to flaunt his “gloopy” vibrant pink and orange full-set manicure in celebration of his new ashtrays from his home decor collection. In honor of spooky month, the “gloop” full-set is back and in full effect. Rogen posted to social media recently, in total production to show off his new orange and blue glob-covered nails. What makes a man in nails even cooler is that he is visibly rolling a mega blunt, giving you a closer look at his nail art and the ashtray — not to mention a cameo appearance from his dog Zelda. “We are thrilled to announce, gloopy is back,” the comedian exclaimed in the video.
Hypebae
Coco Mell Unpicks her Fashion Styling Journey, Creative Process and Iconic Inspirations
Coco Mell’s rise to a successful fashion styling and curation career was a witnessed feat by many. Starting from the sneaker industry, the London-based stylist embarked on building her portfolio with a Scandinavian footwear retailer and soon after, as a sportswear stylist. Her journey also saw her share unfiltered advice on the Sole Intent podcast with co-host Joelah Noble. But, when Coco took a leap into freelancing, she rocketed to curating outfits for global figureheads and brands.
Hypebae
Soto Does Spooky Season Streetwear — And Does it Well
Artist Manuela Soto Sosa embraces the Halloween spirit with a capsule collection dubbed GRAVEYARD22. Comprised of t-shirts and hoodies, the collection features original artwork by Sosa including her signature curvy figures dressed in masks from Scream and Friday the 13th. The drop’s hero piece is a gray hoodie with grommets...
Marvel Studios Pushing Back Release Dates Of ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ & Other Films
Once again Disney and Marvel Studios are pushing back release dates for some of their most anticipated films for reasons that they're not explaining just yet. The post Marvel Studios Pushing Back Release Dates Of ‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ & Other Films appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Lizzo Clarified Her Comments On Monogamy While Talking About Her Relationship With Boyfriend Myke Wright
"I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules."
Hypebae
What’s the Tea? A Juicy Glossier Tell All Book Is Coming
Glossier was one of the “most disruptive beauty brands,” as told by Forbes. The brand took the industry by storm with its millennial pink aesthetic and expert community-building strategies. With so much changing for Glossier over the last eight years, New York journalist and author Marisa Meltzer is set to uncover the fast rise and what some say may be the company’s demise with her new book Glossy: Ambition, Beauty and the Inside Story of Emily Weiss’s Glossier.
58 Of The Funniest Movie Lines Ever Written
If you don't find a single one of these lines funny, something inside of you might be broken.
Hypebae
Christina Aguilera to Release a New Music Video for "Beautiful"
Christina Aguilera has taken to social media to reveal she is releasing a new music video for her classic hit “Beautiful.”. “In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th,” she captioned a preview. “Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body and soul first.”
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Teases Upcoming Appearance on 'Stranger Things'
Following her brief appearance on Disney +‘s She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion seems to be joining Netflix‘s Stranger Things for its upcoming season. The rapper took to Instagram to post a series of cryptic images, featuring Netflix and the buzzy TV show’s logos throughout. Sporting her bold red hair, Hottie is seen wearing a denim jacket with a matching mini skirt, while sitting in a Netflix director’s chair holding a cue card featuring the Stranger Things show title. Adding to the theme, the artist shows off spooky nails paired with her smokey eyes and glossy lips.
Hypebae
Sydney Sweeney Will Star in New 'Barbarella' Movie
Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her next project — a new Barbarella film, which she will also executive produce. Working with Sony Pictures, the Euphoria and White Lotus actor will take part in the movie based on Jean-Claude Forest’s comic book series that received its first film adaptation starring Jane Fonda in 1968. According to Deadline, the film is currently in its development stage with no writer or director, although it’s expected that Sweeney will serve as executive producer.
Hypebae
Your Full List of This Year's European Music Awards Nominations
MTV just announced the nominations for 2022’s MTV European Music Awards, taking place in Düsseldorf on November 13. This year’s nominations see Harry Styles nominated for seven different categories out of the total 17, including “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video”. Following closely behind is Taylor Swift, who’s up for six nominations, alongside Nicki Minaj and Rosalía, who each have five in total.
Hypebae
Tom Cruise Will Be the First-Ever Actor To Shoot a Film in Outer Space
For the first time in history, Tom Cruise could be shooting a movie in outer space. The Top Gun actor has reportedly joined forces with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a movie that involves filming in outer space, which was pitched back in 2020 but put on hold due to the pandemic.
Hypebae
We Need to Talk About Kanye, Again
It’s time for us to talk about Kanye … again. In case you haven’t heard, the rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his YZY SZN 9 presentation, while recording a group of children wearing his pieces, including his own daughter North West. Days...
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Jisoo Was the Top Influencer at Paris Fashion Week SS23
BLACKPINK member Jisoo — ambassador for major brands like Dior and Cartier — made history this Fashion Month as the top performing influencer at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season. The K-pop star ranked first in a Top 10 Influencers list by the influencer marketing platform lefty....
Hypebae
Kourtney Kardashian’s Wellness Brand Lemme Has a Remedy for Your Bloating Scaries
Amid recent pregnancy rumors and clapbacks, Kourtney Kardashian has the perfect remedy for it all, meet “lemme debloat.”. The reality star and POOSH founder is a heavy advocate for women’s health and formulated the newest edition to the ingestible beauty line to aid women who experience bloating from menstrual cycles, stress and other body intolerances. “lemme debloat,” is best taken after meals, relieves acid digestion and significantly assists with overall reactive bloating. If you are happen to experience any discomfort or notice no relief, we advise that you urgently consult a doctor who will be able to treat you accordingly.
