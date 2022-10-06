Not only is Seth Rogen the Martha Stewart of comedians, but he’s also a nail influencer — and we love to see it. This past June, Rogen took to our Instagram feeds to flaunt his “gloopy” vibrant pink and orange full-set manicure in celebration of his new ashtrays from his home decor collection. In honor of spooky month, the “gloop” full-set is back and in full effect. Rogen posted to social media recently, in total production to show off his new orange and blue glob-covered nails. What makes a man in nails even cooler is that he is visibly rolling a mega blunt, giving you a closer look at his nail art and the ashtray — not to mention a cameo appearance from his dog Zelda. “We are thrilled to announce, gloopy is back,” the comedian exclaimed in the video.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO