ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Small Ball L.A. Falls To Phoenix In OT

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDO3g_0iO2riYH00

LeBron James rounds into regular season form.

Darvin Ham opted to shrink his starting lineup, and the results were, for a time, pretty exciting in the first half of L.A.'s eventual 119-115 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Following an ignominious 0-for-7 preseason debut Monday against the Sacramento Kings, ageless wonder LeBron James put on quite the show in Las Vegas for fans in T-Mobile Arena tonight.

The 18-time All-Star kicked off the game 4-of-4 from the field. In just 17:26 of action (given that it's the preseason, Ham opted to rest his older players in the game's second half), James ultimately scored 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting (3-of-6 from deep), while dishing out four assists, pulling down three rebounds, and nabbing a steal.

It looks like James's three-point shooting last season was no fluke. His teammates found him on consecutive possessions at one point to launch some triples from waaay outside.

On the cusp of beginning his 20th NBA regular season, James remained remarkably effective inside and out. Suns small forward Mikal Bridges, generally considered one of the better wing defenders in the NBA, looked helpless against a barreling LBJ at one point:

Rookie power forward Cole Swider, who signed a a two-way contract this summer after going undrafted out of Syracuse, started in James's stead for the contest's second half. In 27:34, Swider shot an underwhelming 1-of-7.

Ham promoted guard Patrick Beverley, wing Austin Reaves, and nominal power forward Wenyen Gabriel (jumping center) to starting roles next to James and Russell Westbrook, looking to shake up his rotation a bit. Reaves and Beverley played well. Reaves didn't look to score much, though he did shoot an efficient 2-of-3 from the field. More importantly, he managed to contribute in other ways across the stat sheet, passing for nine assists, grabbing seven rebounds, snagging three steals and blocking two shots. He could be an excellent off-ball compliment to the Lakers' stars with a bigger role this year.

Beverley only looked to shoot from long range, taking all his five field goals from beyond the three-point line, and connecting on two. He finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, and one really, really cool block.

That's 6'1", 34-year-old Patrick Beverley taking advantage of an inattentive 6'11", $132.9 million center Deandre Ayton! The Suns, who recently lost to the Adelaide 36ers, seem to be dealing with chemistry issues following their epic Game 7 Western Conference Finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Ayton and Mikal Bridges couldn't buy a bucket all night, going a combined 4-of-20 from the field. All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul scored in bunches during the game's first half.

Star forward Anthony Davis was a late-game scratch due to a lower back injury. He was set to shift up a position to center tonight. With AD sitting, Ham opted to keep his small ball scheme intact, starting 6'9" power forward Wenyen Gabriel, like Reaves signed to a non-guaranteed deal this year. Gabriel had some hops in short bursts, but failed to find a rhythm offensively, finishing just 1-of-4 from the field. But that sole field goal was quite the bucket!

Aside from James, the other big standout of the night was combo guard Kendrick Nunn, who has looked fully dialed-in for both his preseason contests. Tonight, the 27-year-old combo guard scored 21 points, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor (4-of-7 from long range) in just 18:52 minutes. Nunn also flashed his handle. The Lakers suddenly have a decent amount of supplemental backcourt playmaking between the former Miami Heat guard, the incoming Dennis Schroder, and Reaves.

All told, the Lakers' main nine-man rotation performed better than the Suns' (and looked surprisingly frisky defensively), but their younger players let Phoenix back into the game late, costing them the W.

Russell Westbrook had a fairly inefficient shooting night in general, though he did go 2-of-4 from the three-point line. Late in the first quarter, he looked like his old speedster self, cutting inside to capitalize on a good Damian Jones bounce pass.

As far as the team's youth movement goes, none of L.A.'s three rookie prospects -- second-round pick Max Christie or two-way players Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. -- looked particularly good tonight against the Suns' more experienced third-shifters. Exhibit 9 signing Dwayne Bacon, however, had a nice night in limited minutes. Across just 6:53 minutes, he went 3-of-5 from the floor and consistently drew contact inside, going 5-of-7 on his free throws. He finished with 11 points, two rebounds, and an assist. Can he survive the preseason and make the Lakers' standard 15-man roster?

Chances are slim, but maybe Darvin Ham will give him some run tomorrow night, when L.A. faces off against old friend D'Angelo Russell and his Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet , Ham stated in postgame remarks that James, Davis and Westbrook will all miss the Timberwolves contest given that it falls on the second night of a preseason back-to-back. Ham noted that Beverley, about to embark on his 10th NBA season, may also be held out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Dwayne Bacon
Person
Mikal Bridges
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#The Phoenix Suns#Rookie
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke star gets another chance in NBA

Matthew Hurt has never played in an NBA game. And chances are the former two-year Duke basketball talent won't be on a roster when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway next week. But Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch-four who went undrafted in 2021 despite earning All-ACC First Team honors in ...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy