Spotlight: Making the Old New Again With Spokane Artist [PHOTOS]
Chris Bovey and his retro-style posters have been popular in Spokane for many years. Frequently seen at events like street fairs, he eventually was a regular presence at the River Park Square mall, and now Bovey has his very own Vintage Print shop, which opened in September in the Garland district.
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
FOX 28 Spokane
“She looked like a lobotomy patient”: Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center...
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
Shoshone News Press
SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man
A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds
SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bridge replacement begins Monday
CLARK FORK — The U.S. Forest Service will begin replacement work on the Johnson Creek Bridge near Clark Fork River starting Monday, Oct. 10. Located on the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille, the bridge will remain closed to public use for the duration of the project with an expected completion in February 2023. During that time, travelers should use alternate driving routes.
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
KHQ Right Now
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
pullmanradio.com
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
Washington: How to Protect Yourself from Being Stabbed
How do you protect yourself against someone with a knife?. I've been thinking about this a lot since Canada's mass stabbings in September. Eleven people lost their lives in that killing spree in - or near - Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation. Stabbings have been on the rise in...
Person hospitalized in Maple and Garland crash dies
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane on Thursday morning. One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition, but SPD confirmed Friday that the person died. The crash happened...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
