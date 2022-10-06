ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man

A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane

Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds

SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds.  Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bridge replacement begins Monday

CLARK FORK — The U.S. Forest Service will begin replacement work on the Johnson Creek Bridge near Clark Fork River starting Monday, Oct. 10. Located on the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille, the bridge will remain closed to public use for the duration of the project with an expected completion in February 2023. During that time, travelers should use alternate driving routes.
CLARK FORK, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters

It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman

SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman.  Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed.  Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
KREM2

Person hospitalized in Maple and Garland crash dies

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash that happened on North Maple Street and West Garland Avenue in North Spokane on Thursday morning. One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition, but SPD confirmed Friday that the person died. The crash happened...
SPOKANE, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
