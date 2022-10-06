Detroit Tigers rookies get sent on a Starbucks run in SoDo near T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — Baseball fans in the SoDo area got a chance to rub elbows with some Detroit Tigers players on Wednesday morning.

Before the game the team sent their rookies and second-year players on a coffee run at a SoDo Starbucks for the entire team and in full uniform.

Their chaperone was none other than future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera.

It was an unusual sight, to say the least.

People on Twitter said the players picked up a few orders for others before heading back to the ballpark.

