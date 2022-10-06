ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers rookies get sent on a Starbucks run in SoDo near T-Mobile Park

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbpn3_0iO2nrXO00

SEATTLE — Baseball fans in the SoDo area got a chance to rub elbows with some Detroit Tigers players on Wednesday morning.

Before the game the team sent their rookies and second-year players on a coffee run at a SoDo Starbucks for the entire team and in full uniform.

Their chaperone was none other than future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera.

It was an unusual sight, to say the least.

People on Twitter said the players picked up a few orders for others before heading back to the ballpark.

©2022 Cox Media Group

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

