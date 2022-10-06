ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Transactions

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHPs Cody Morris and Aaron Civale, Reassigned RHP Nick Sandlin and LHP Kirk McCarty to the minor leagues. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHPs Forrest Whitley, Enoli Paredes, Brandon Bielak, Seth Martinez, Shawn Dubin, Ronei Blanco and Phil Maton, LHPs Will Smith, Blake Taylor and Parker Mushinski, INFs Joe Perez and J.J. Matijevic and Cs Korey Lee and Yainer Diaz to the minor leagues.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Boston Pilgrims win 1st World Series

1893 — The U.S. yacht Vigilant wins the America’s Cup with a three-race sweep over the British challenger Valkyrie II. 1903 — The Boston Pilgrims win the first World Series, 5 games to 3, with a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 1947 — The NHL holds...
NFL
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Beckett throws complete game in NLCS

1916 — The Boston Red Sox won the World Series in five games with a 4-1 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ernie Shore pitched a three-hitter for Boston. 1920 — Cleveland’s Stan Coveleski won his third game in the World Series as the Indians beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 3-0 and won the championship, five games to two.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

MLS Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Cincinnati at New York, 12 p.m. Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3 p.m. Orlando City at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Monday, October 17. Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Minnesota at...
MLS
Porterville Recorder

MLB Pitching Comparison

TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees leads series 1-0

E_Kiner-Falefa, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 18. 2B_Ramírez, Giménez. HR_Bader, Rizzo, Kwan. RBIs_Bader, Rizzo 2, Trevino, Kwan. SB_Judge, Rosario. SF_Trevino. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter. T_Game 1 at New York, 2:56. A_Game...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Heat have been close, still focused on getting an NBA title

MIAMI (AP) — Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season. The objective for the season is also the same. Don’t be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn’t the same team. The Heat won 53 games...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Houston 8, Seattle 7

Two outs when winning run scored. a-singled for McCormick in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maldonado in the 7th. c-hit by pitch for Dubón in the 9th. 1-ran for Hensley in the 9th. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), off Verlander; Suárez (1), off Javier; Gurriel (1), off Gilbert; Bregman (1), off Muñoz; Alvarez (1), off Ray. RBIs_Raleigh (1), Rodríguez 2 (2), France 2 (2), Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Alvarez 5 (5), Gurriel (1), Bregman 2 (2). CS_Kelenic (1).
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

This Date in Baseball-Pilgrims won the first World Series,

1903 — The Boston Pilgrims won the first World Series, five games to three, with a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. 1914 — The Boston Braves completed a sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, first in World Series history, with a 3-1 victory. 1921 — Art Nehf tossed...
BASEBALL
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

E_Fried (). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Sosa (1), Castellanos (1), Hoskins (1), Segura (1), Harper (1), Acuña Jr. (1), Contreras (1), d'Arnaud (1). HR_d'Arnaud (1), Olson (1). SF_Bohm (1), Sosa (1). S_Harper (1), Vierling (1). IPHRERBBSO. Philadelphia. Suárez31-331155. Bellatti2-310001. Brogdon1-322220. Hand H,12-300001. Domínguez W,1-0200003...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Dodgers leads series 1-0

E_Myers. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 8. 2B_T.Turner, Smith 2, Lux, Nola, Kim. HR_T.Turner, Myers. RBIs_T.Turner, Smith, Muncy, Lux, Nola, Grisham, Myers. SF_Nola. S_Martin. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Scott Barry; Left, Lance Barksdale. T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 29

Las Vegas71309—29 Kansas City010146—30 Las_Adams 58 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:37. Drive: 4 plays, 67 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Jacobs; Carr 12 pass to Bolden on 3rd-and-13. Las Vegas 7, Kansas City 0. Second Quarter. Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 14:03. Drive: 10...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Drury in the 6th. E_Myers (1). LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nola (15), Kim (29), Smith 2 (26), T.Turner (39), Lux (20). HR_Myers (7), off Urías; T.Turner (21), off Clevinger. RBIs_Myers (41), Grisham (53), Nola (40), T.Turner (100), Muncy (69), Smith (87), Lux (42). SF_Nola.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

A-hit by pitch for Brennan in the 9th. b-grounded out for Hedges in the 9th. E_O.Gonzalez (1), Hedges (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 1. 2B_Giménez (1), Ramírez (1). HR_Kwan (1), off Cole; Bader (1), off Quantrill; Rizzo (1), off Quantrill. RBIs_Kwan (1), Bader (1), Trevino (1), Rizzo 2 (2). SB_Rosario (1). SF_Trevino.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Denver 107, Phoenix 105

PHOENIX (105) Bridges 5-10 1-1 14, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 9-12 1-3 19, Booker 5-17 8-8 20, Paul 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 4-4 8, Landale 4-10 1-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-5 2-3 10, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 35-82 23-28 105.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder look to take step forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — This could be the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaches All-Star status. The smooth Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged more than 30 points per game after the All-Star break last season, then missed the final month of the season with a sore right ankle. He recovered and dominated for Canada's national team this summer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

