Jason Moloney will once again have an up-close view for the undisputed lightweight championship. The veteran bantamweight contender from Australia is obviously rooting for a different outcome this time around. He also recognizes that countryman George Kambosos once again faces a gargantuan task ahead of his rematch with reigning lightweight king Devin Haney. The second fight comes four months after Haney (28-0, 15KOs) traveled halfway around the world to soundly outpoint Kambosos over twelve rounds this past June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO