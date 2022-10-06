Read full article on original website
Fury: Wilder Punches Five Times Harder Than Whyte - He'll KO Helenius!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing his trilogy rival, Deontay Wilder, to score a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder returns this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he steps in the ring for the first time in a year - with Helenius in the other corner.
Jason Moloney Pushing For WBC Mandatory, Sees Victory in Australia as Final Hurdle
Jason Moloney is geared up to put himself in line for a third attempt at a world title, as the Australian gets set for his clash with Nawaphon Kaikanha on home soil. The fight will pit two of the bantamweight division's highest rated contenders against each other, with a world title opportunity likely for the winner, and ‘Mayhem’ opened up about preparations ahead of the make-or-break clash.
Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
Prograis Warns Zepeda: When I Drop People - I Finish Them Off!
A recharged Regis Prograis insists he will not repeat the big mistake he made the last time he was world champion – taking it for granted. The vacant WBC world super lightweight belt is up for grabs when Prograis collides with Jose Zepeda in a mouth-watering fight on Saturday, November 26 in Carson, California.
Reymart Gaballo Set To Return on October 29 in General Santos City
Bantamweight Reymart Gaballo (W24 KO20 L1) will be back on the ring on October 29 at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City. He will face Ricardo Sueno (11-6-4) of the famed Elorde Stable. At stake will be the WBO Oriental title. It will be Gaballo’s comeback fight after his well fought loss against countryman Nonito Donaire Jr.
Carlos Adames’ Trainer: Take It To The Bank – This Man Will Beat [Jermall] Charlo
CARSON, California – Carlos Adames and his handlers aren’t sure whether Jermall Charlo will want to fight him after what transpired Saturday night. Adames’ demolition of Juan Macias Montiel earned him the WBC interim middleweight title. His third-round knockout of Montiel also made Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) the mandatory challenger for Charlo’s championship.
Norbelto Jimenez: I Have The Ability To Beat Moloney In His Own Home; I Hope The Decision Is Fair
Norbelto Jimenez is surprisingly confident for a fighter who has come up unlucky far too many times before on the road. The former title challenger once again travels abroad for a notable junior bantamweight fight, as he next faces former secondary WBA titlist Andrew Moloney. The two will meet in a scheduled ten-round bout on the undercard of the Devin Haney-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight championship rematch which headlines an October 15 ESPN telecast from Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Savannah Marshall: Shields Says There is Rematch Clause - But There is None!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is ready for the biggest fight of her pro career. This coming Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, she will collide with her amateur rival - IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields. The fight was due to happen several weeks ago, but it postponed...
Jason Moloney: Tough Task For Kambosos, As I Rate Devin As A Special Fighter
Jason Moloney will once again have an up-close view for the undisputed lightweight championship. The veteran bantamweight contender from Australia is obviously rooting for a different outcome this time around. He also recognizes that countryman George Kambosos once again faces a gargantuan task ahead of his rematch with reigning lightweight king Devin Haney. The second fight comes four months after Haney (28-0, 15KOs) traveled halfway around the world to soundly outpoint Kambosos over twelve rounds this past June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
Beterbiev vs. Yarde To Be Rescheduled Jan. 28; Yarde To Have Tuneup Fight Nov. 19
Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev was supposed to clash against WBO mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in October, but in August, it was revealed that Beterbiev suffered an undisclosed injury that would delay the fight. Beterbiev trainer Marc Ramsay later revealed that Beterbiev needed additional time to heal from a...
Algieri Says He Was Struck By Benn’s Physical Transformation Between Fights
The signs were all there, according to Chris Algieri Jr. In response to the news of Conor Benn’s recent positive drug test, the longtime 140-pound contender from Long Island revealed that he had plenty of suspicions that the hard-charging welterweight was skirting the rules ahead of their own match-up last December at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Trilogy Seems Likely, Says Frank Warren
Frank Warren, the co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has confirmed that his boxer will likely face division veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3. Fury had recently been in talks to have a blockbuster with Anthony Joshua - but their discussions fell apart when the two were unable to finalize a deal in time for a year-end encounter.
Peter Kadiru, Alen Babic Named as Co-Challengers For Vacant EBU Title
The EBU has nominated German champ Peter Kadiru (14-0) and Croatian Alen "The Savage" Babic (11-0) as co-challengers for its vacant heavyweight title. If no agreement there will be purse bids on October 25. Kadiru can be found at # 14 in the latest EBU ratings while Kadiru is #...
Fundora: I Figured Ocampo Would Tough Because Of All The Crap Everybody Talked About Him
CARSON, California – There were times Saturday night when a fatigued, reckless Carlos Ocampo seemed susceptible to getting knocked out by Sebastian Fundora. The determined Mexican contender lasted all 12 rounds, however, in a fight Fundora won decisively on all three scorecards at Dignity Health Sports Park. Fundora figured that Ocampo would be a tough out because he wanted to disprove skeptics that dismissed him as an overmatched opponent defined entirely by his first-round, technical-knockout loss to Errol Spence Jr. four years ago.
Caleb Plant: Dirrell Likes To Act Like A Bully But Sells A Lot Of Wolf Tickets
Caleb Plant is never at a loss to find an enemy in the super middleweight division. It’s never personal, though he questions whether it’s the case for Anthony Dirrell. The buildup to the battle of former super middleweight titleholders has been nothing short of contentious. It’s par for the course for both fighters, though Plant detects a pattern from his upcoming opponent.
Jose Uzcategui Calls Out David Benavidez: "I'm The Opponent That David Needs"
Following a one-sided beating against Andre Dirrell, Jose Uzcategui announced his presence to the rest of the super middleweight division. Though he believed that his IBF world title reign had only just begun, Caleb Plant had other ideas. On January 13th, 2019, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Plant...
Deontay Wilder: Helenius Has A Warrior Heart; I’m Definitely Not Taking Him Lightly
Deontay Wilder would love to fight Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua in 2023. The former WBC heavyweight champion has talked about both bouts during the buildup toward his return from a one-year layoff October 15. Wilder has made it clear, however, that he hasn’t overlooked his upcoming opponent, Robert Helenius, just because he has spoken about challenging Ukraine’s Usyk for his IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts and finally fighting England’s Joshua, who has lost back-to-back 12-round title fights to Usyk.
Warren on Eubank-Benn Fiasco: 'It Was a Low for British Boxing, A Low for the Sport'
Promoter Frank Warren believes the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn catastrophe was a new nadir for boxing. Last week, the Daily Mail revealed that Benn tested positive for clomifene, a performance enhancing drug banned by VADA, the agency that administered the test and disclosed the findings. The news threw a wrench into the highly anticipated event. Ben, a welterweight, was set to face Eubank, a middleweight, in a 157-pound catchweight bout last Saturday night at The O2 in London. After the British Boxing Board of Control refused to sanction the bout, the organizers of the event, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing and Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman, decided to pull the plug on the fight.
Abel Sanchez Criticizes Charlo, Andrade: They Are Just Sitting Around Waiting For A Big Payday
There was a bitter look of disappointment etched onto the face of Abel Sanchez. For approximately a decade, the world-renowned trainer had done his best to mold Gennadiy Golovkin into one of boxing’s most feared punchers. Although the pair split suddenly in 2018, Sanchez holds no ill-will towards his...
