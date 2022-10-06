Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug roundup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a prescription drug roundup event. The event will be hosted at various locations around Reno and Sparks on Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those locations are as follows:. Reno:. Raley’s. 18144 Wedge Parkway. 1630...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD hosting hiring event for bus drivers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is hosting a hiring event for bus drivers in the district. The hiring fair will be held on Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. They are offering a salary varying from $19.93 an hour...
KOLO TV Reno
DMV offering walk-in voter registration to new Nevadans
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering walk-in voter registration for new residents of Nevada. New residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without the need for an appointment at DMV offices. DMV offices in Carson City,...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks passes new laws to protect children during domestic violence incidents
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks has announced the passage of new laws aiming to better protect children during domestic violence incidents in their presence or when they say they are the victim of child abuse. The new laws add battery in the presence of a child, domestic...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward in apparent drive by shooting from 2019
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) in an apparent drive by shooting in Sparks in August 2019. On Aug. 10 of that year, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the area of...
KOLO TV Reno
Dallas woman missing in Plumas County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page. According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada. Her family...
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.
KOLO TV Reno
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
KOLO TV Reno
2 fitness courts to be built at local parks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two new fitness courts will be coming to San Rafael Regional Park and South Valleys Regional Park. The Washoe Board of Commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding to build the parks. The Board hopes they will provide opportunities for residents to get...
KOLO TV Reno
Harvest Train at the Nevada State Railroad Museum
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate fall with the Harvest Train event in Carson City. It’s returning to the Nevada State Railroad Museum this weekend. Families can enjoy a ride on a historic locomotive, carnival games, and a pumpkin patch. Tickets are available at the museum the day of and...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
KOLO TV Reno
Green Dining Nevada looks to spread sustainability throughout Reno restaurant scene
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday, October 11, 2022 was Green Dining Day in Reno, a proclamation from Mayor Hillary Schieve that coincided with the launch of a new initiative in the Biggest Little City. Green Dining Nevada is a “local collaborative coalition committed to promoting and sustainable dining practices at...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council to select Ward 3 finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will hold a meeting Wednesday to select finalists to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat. 19 people have applied to serve the remainder of Oscar Delgado’s term. Once the finalists are selected, the public will have a couple of opportunities to...
KOLO TV Reno
World Mental Health Day: WCSD wants to add more social workers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday is World Mental Health Day and Nevada ranks last in the nation when it comes to access to care for our youth, according to Mental Health America. Earlier this year, NAMI Western Nevada launched a teen text line, a non-crisis peer support service for those ages 14-24.
KOLO TV Reno
New non-profit, ‘Tiny Toes,’ aims to support families of kids with complex medical conditions
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A kick-off celebration on Sunday afternoon, to introduce Tiny Toes Foundation, a newly-established local non-profit that supports families of children with complex medical conditions. Started up by Amy Echard and Callie Bigrigg, two moms who know exactly what it feels like to care for a child...
KOLO TV Reno
Take part in the 31st annual CROP Hunger Walk to end global hunger and poverty one step at a time
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Church World Service has been hosting CROP Hunger Walks nationally since the 1969. For the last 31 years, rain or shine, even during the pandemic, people in Reno have either gathered together or walked on their own to raise awareness about hunger and poverty in our community and around the world. Here in Northern Nevada, 25% of the money raised locally goes to three local agencies (Eddy House, Ridge House, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada) and the rest will be used for national and worldwide hunger and disaster relief.
KOLO TV Reno
With colder weather fires move indoors, become more deadly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This is the time of year when firefighters turn their attention from wildfires and are more likely to be responding to house fires and that should put us all on guard. “The reality is most of our injuries and most of our fatalities happen in the wintertime...
