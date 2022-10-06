ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD hosting hiring event for bus drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is hosting a hiring event for bus drivers in the district. The hiring fair will be held on Oct. 12 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks. They are offering a salary varying from $19.93 an hour...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DMV offering walk-in voter registration to new Nevadans

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering walk-in voter registration for new residents of Nevada. New residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without the need for an appointment at DMV offices. DMV offices in Carson City,...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offering reward in apparent drive by shooting from 2019

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) in an apparent drive by shooting in Sparks in August 2019. On Aug. 10 of that year, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the area of...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dallas woman missing in Plumas County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 45-year-old Jodi Page. According to Page’s family, she was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno, Nevada. Her family...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Authorities ask for public’s help identifying pair of burglary suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. SPD says in the early morning hours of one July day, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10000 block of Palladium Mine Drive for a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving
KOLO TV Reno

2 fitness courts to be built at local parks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two new fitness courts will be coming to San Rafael Regional Park and South Valleys Regional Park. The Washoe Board of Commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding to build the parks. The Board hopes they will provide opportunities for residents to get...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Harvest Train at the Nevada State Railroad Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate fall with the Harvest Train event in Carson City. It’s returning to the Nevada State Railroad Museum this weekend. Families can enjoy a ride on a historic locomotive, carnival games, and a pumpkin patch. Tickets are available at the museum the day of and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks structure fire hospitalizes 1

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A structure fire broke out at the Spanish Oak apartments Tuesday, hospitalizing one person. The Sparks Fire Department responded to the call just after 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a ground floor unit. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KOLO ATE: J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Sparks kindergarten teacher named 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. The quiet, dry weather will continue through next week. Expect cool mornings, warm afternoons, and light wind for most areas. No storms or big changes are expected through at least next Tuesday. -Jeff.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council to select Ward 3 finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will hold a meeting Wednesday to select finalists to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat. 19 people have applied to serve the remainder of Oscar Delgado’s term. Once the finalists are selected, the public will have a couple of opportunities to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

World Mental Health Day: WCSD wants to add more social workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday is World Mental Health Day and Nevada ranks last in the nation when it comes to access to care for our youth, according to Mental Health America. Earlier this year, NAMI Western Nevada launched a teen text line, a non-crisis peer support service for those ages 14-24.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Take part in the 31st annual CROP Hunger Walk to end global hunger and poverty one step at a time

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Church World Service has been hosting CROP Hunger Walks nationally since the 1969. For the last 31 years, rain or shine, even during the pandemic, people in Reno have either gathered together or walked on their own to raise awareness about hunger and poverty in our community and around the world. Here in Northern Nevada, 25% of the money raised locally goes to three local agencies (Eddy House, Ridge House, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada) and the rest will be used for national and worldwide hunger and disaster relief.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

With colder weather fires move indoors, become more deadly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This is the time of year when firefighters turn their attention from wildfires and are more likely to be responding to house fires and that should put us all on guard. “The reality is most of our injuries and most of our fatalities happen in the wintertime...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy