RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Church World Service has been hosting CROP Hunger Walks nationally since the 1969. For the last 31 years, rain or shine, even during the pandemic, people in Reno have either gathered together or walked on their own to raise awareness about hunger and poverty in our community and around the world. Here in Northern Nevada, 25% of the money raised locally goes to three local agencies (Eddy House, Ridge House, and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada) and the rest will be used for national and worldwide hunger and disaster relief.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO