The U.S. Treasury Department is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis misappropriated COVID-19 relief funds to fly unsuspecting migrants from Texas to Democrat-run cities. Last month, Florida paid to fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses of providing them with cash and jobs. Another flight from Texas to Rehoboth Beach appeared to be aborted at the last minute when journalists and local officials caught wind. Politico reports that the agency’s inspector general’s office told Massachusetts lawmakers that the probe would be part of a wider audit into how states used federal COVID relief funds. It’s the first federal acknowledgement of an investigation. Florida has paid more than $1.5 million to a GOP-friendly jet charter company, and DeSantis said he plans to keep going. He has openly acknowledged that the money came from interest earned on federal COVID relief funds.Read it at Politico

