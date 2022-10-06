Read full article on original website
Related
Treasury Department Probing DeSantis’ Pricey Migrant Stunts
The U.S. Treasury Department is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis misappropriated COVID-19 relief funds to fly unsuspecting migrants from Texas to Democrat-run cities. Last month, Florida paid to fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses of providing them with cash and jobs. Another flight from Texas to Rehoboth Beach appeared to be aborted at the last minute when journalists and local officials caught wind. Politico reports that the agency’s inspector general’s office told Massachusetts lawmakers that the probe would be part of a wider audit into how states used federal COVID relief funds. It’s the first federal acknowledgement of an investigation. Florida has paid more than $1.5 million to a GOP-friendly jet charter company, and DeSantis said he plans to keep going. He has openly acknowledged that the money came from interest earned on federal COVID relief funds.Read it at Politico
Streaming Tonight: Conquering the Divide - A CBS News Los Angeles Town Hall
Where does Los Angeles go from here?Tensions among groups separated by race, geography, partisanship or religion have a long history in politics, but Sunday's leaked recording of racist comments provided an inside look into racial rivalries within our own City Hall.Tonight at 6:30pm on our streaming platform, CBS News Los Angeles, Pat Harvey and Juan Fernandez will be joined by several gusts, holding important and frank conversations about race relations in Los Angeles.Guests:Gustavo Arellano - L.A. Times ColumnistJody Armour - USC Gould School of Law ProfessorFernando Guerra - Political Science Professor, LMUAreva Martin - Attorney and ActivistPastor Eddie Anderson - McCarty Memorial Christian ChurchLuis Resendiz - Director of Cielo's Center For Indigenous Languages and Power (CILP)Earl Ofari Hutchinson - LA Urban RoundtableArturo Vargas - CEO Naleo Marqueece Harris-Dawson - LA City Council District 8How To Watch:CBS News App: Download the app on your phone or connected TV. The app Is available on the following devices:RokuAmazon Fire TVIPhone and IPadAndroidAppleTVSamsung Smart TVVizioLGXbox OnePlaystation 4Android TVFire TabletPluto TV: Click here to watch or go to channel 405 on your connected TVCBSLA.com: Watch on our website or CBS Los Angeles app
White House says ‘outcompeting China and restraining Russia’ top Biden foreign policy aims – live
National security strategy reveals president’s resolve to build international alliances to strengthen democracy – follow all the latest
Comments / 0