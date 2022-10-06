Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch review
The Google Pixel Watch is easily one of the most elegant smartwatches on the market, and beneath its slick exterior it offers smooth operation, and deep, useful features. We love it despite some notable quirks.
TechRadar
How to watch Meta Connect 2022 and see the 'Quest Pro' headset reveal live
Today's the day: Meta Connect will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we'll finally learn about all of Meta's latest VR developments. The biggest news we expect to see at Meta Connect is the reveal of Meta's latest VR headset.
TechRadar
What to expect from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event
Microsoft's big October 12 hardware event has almost arrived, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding which new Surface products we might see. Since the Surface Laptop 4 launched back in April 2021, there hasn't been much on the hardware front from Microsoft barring a few releases in October 2021. We're expecting a lot of new hardware announcements from this event, although our current expectations are based mostly on leaks so temper your excitement until the day itself.
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge is getting a killer feature that could tempt workers away from Google Chrome
Microsoft has detailed an expansion for its flagship web browser that may go some way to solving common headaches faced by professionals. As announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Edge will soon benefit from a new feature called Workspaces, described as “a set of browser tabs that will allow groups to view the same websites and working files in one place”.
TechRadar
Microsoft's new Surface Studio 2+ is a minor upgrade, despite four-year wait
Microsoft doesn’t consider the Surface Studio range to be a priority, which is probably why it waited nearly four years to launch a follow up to the Surface Studio 2 and didn’t see it fit to call it a Studio 3. Instead, the sequel is called the Studio 2+ (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Your iPhone can shine brighter than ever thanks to a new web browser
After trying out Vivid on my MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) which enables the full brightness of the HDR display beyond Apple's settings, the developers have brought this to iPhone but as a web browser. While you can easily switch on this brightness setting across macOS, there's restrictions on iPhone due...
TechRadar
8 of the best Prime Early Access deals under £50 in the UK
The Prime Early Access Sale is live in the UK this morning - and there are plenty of deals that won't break the bank. We've scoured Amazon to find the best offers under £50, so if you're looking for a bargain have a browse... We've got everything from Fire...
TechRadar
60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access sale
Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
TechRadar
5 signs your mobile might have malware
It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
TechRadar
Logitech Signature K650 review
The Logitech Signature K650 offers great value, and not just because of its price. It comes with features that can really make a difference in day-to-day productivity workflows. Thankfully, its one serious flaw, the built-in palm rest, doesn’t detract from the overall experience. Pros. +. Very reasonably priced. +
TechRadar
I found the world's cheapest 4K monitor, but it's absolutely not what you'd expect
Best 5K/8K monitors: Ultra high-resolution screens. Best monitors for video editing: Great for Adobe Premiere. Best monitors for photo editing: Adobe Photoshop bliss. Best monitors for home office: Productivity nirvana. Best monitors for graphics design: Perfect for Illustrator. The latest Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end in...
TechRadar
YouTube is taking account mentions to the next level
In an effort to increase engagement between creators and users, YouTube will be adding unique account handles for channels, similar to that found on social media platforms. You may know them better as the “@” symbol that appears before a username. When this feature launches (opens in new tab), you’ll be able to mention content creators or other users to “increase [a video’s] visibility and [help it reach] new audiences.” YouTube did implement something similar a while back. Creators could shout out other channels in video titles and descriptions (opens in new tab) or have people mention other users in live chats, but that’s as far as it went.
TechRadar
18 of the best TV deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today
Amazon has launched its new Prime Early Access sale, which you can just think of as Prime Day 2, really – and that means great TV deals. In among the best Prime Day deals, you'll find great offers on sets ranging from small smart TVs to epic home theater upgrades, and we've picked out the TV deals you really need to know about, for both the UK and US (you can skip straight to the deals using the links at the side).
TechRadar
Unagi Model One E500 review
There’s a lot to love about the Unagi Model One E500. This gorgeous electric scooter is every commuter’s dream. It’s sleek, attractive, lightweight, and a heck of a smooth ride. Unfortunately, it’s held back by its 7.5-inch solid tires, which are better-suited for a model city with perfect roads than they are for the actual roads most of us use.
TechRadar
11 best soundbar deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, including cheap Dolby Atmos
Amazon’s latest attraction – a Prime Early Access sale – is a follow-up to its main Prime Day event and a lead-in to November’s Black Friday deals. Importantly, it’s an opportunity to score a sweet deal on a soundbar system to boost your TV’s audio capability.
TechRadar
Why this deal on 5-star Sony headphones is hands down my top pick for Prime Day
Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale is in full force – you might think of it as Prime Day 2, day 2, if you're feeling cheeky – and with Prime Day deals this good, I think it would be remiss of the TechRadar team to tell you to wait for Black Friday.
TechRadar
Forget Black Friday: the Apple Watch 8 is on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day
If you were thinking about waiting till Black Friday to snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale - think again. Amazon's October Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to $379 (was $429) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal you can snag today.
PayPal just gave America an eerie glimpse into the future. There's no going back
Our right to free expression is unquestionably the most significant of all the liberties we hold dear. It is the foundation of every right we enjoy, the reason why society exists in its current form, and the reason why it will continue to evolve each year, as long as this right exists.
TechRadar
Gmail is getting the security upgrade it's always needed
Google has announced that corporate users of its email service will soon benefit from a new security feature that should help prevent data from falling into the wrong hands. As revealed at Google Cloud Next, the company’s annual cloud computing showcase, both Gmail and Google Calendar are set to receive support for client-side encryption (CSE).
