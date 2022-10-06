In an effort to increase engagement between creators and users, YouTube will be adding unique account handles for channels, similar to that found on social media platforms. You may know them better as the “@” symbol that appears before a username. When this feature launches (opens in new tab), you’ll be able to mention content creators or other users to “increase [a video’s] visibility and [help it reach] new audiences.” YouTube did implement something similar a while back. Creators could shout out other channels in video titles and descriptions (opens in new tab) or have people mention other users in live chats, but that’s as far as it went.

