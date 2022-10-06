Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - 11 Biggest Changes
In this video, Jake Dekker breaks down some of the most exciting changes coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These changes range world design to gameplay. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicks off the 9th generation of Pokemon in the colorful Paldea region. Players can freely explore an open world and catch wild Pokemon wandering around the world. You will be able to create your own trainer and chase any of the three story quests as you see fit. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet come to the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley Friendship Guide: How To Level Up Quickly
Though Disney Dreamlight Valley gives you multiple biomes to customize to your liking and thousands of items to collect and craft to do so, it's the friendships you form along the way that matter most. Well, at least, we think so. Building up your friendship levels with all of the beloved characters you've invited to your valley takes time, effort, and generosity, but obtaining all of their unique items and other benefits can be well worth the investment. In this guide, we'll tell you all of the best ways you can level up your friendships with your Disney pals.
Gamespot
Bizarre Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Features V-Tuber With Voiced Dialogue
After promising new information earlier in the week, The Pokemon Company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, which could go down as one of the most bizarre Pokemon trailers ever made. The three-minute video features Iono, the Electric-type Gym Leader of the Paldea region. Iono is an...
Gamespot
Scorn Everything To Know
Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
Gamespot
Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier Shutting Down In January
Square Enix's aggressive expansion of Final Fantasy VII has taken a sudden blow, as the company has announced that the mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will be discontinued in early 2023. The game will shut down on January 11, which is 14 months after the game's...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Kiriko's Animated Short Focuses On Mother-Daughter Relationship, Kinda
Every new Overwatch hero comes with animated shorts, and the tradition continues with Overwatch 2's Kiriko. Released during TwitchCon's keynote presentation, Kiriko's 10-minute-long introductory video presents the ninja healer as someone who is bubbly but has her own share of mundane troubles--in the form of an overbearing but well-meaning mother.
Gamespot
Blizzard Will Give You A Free Skin And Double XP For Playing Overwatch 2 Later This Month
After months of excitement and weekly previews thanks to the Overwatch League, the launch Overwatch 2 has been rough to say the least. Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged the issues, offering free in-game loot to players who continue to support the game going forward. In an official blog post on the...
Gamespot
MultiVersus Monster Mash Event Kicks Off With Stripe From Gremlins
MultiVersus is getting into the spirit of the Halloween season, as Warner Bros. has announced the MultiVersus Monster Mash event, which runs from now until November 8 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The event has kicked off with the addition of Stripe from Gremlins to the playable...
Gamespot
Wild Hearts Hands-On Preview
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Gotham Knights - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
The Knights are not just sidekicks, replacements, or imitations. They are everything their predecessor taught them and so much more. The Gotham Knights are Gotham’s future.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Orisa Hero Guide
If you took a break from the original Overwatch for several months and decided to hop back into Overwatch 2 upon its recent release, you're likely going to be surprised by several new elements. From new heroes to a new format, there is a flurry of changes in the FPS sequel. However, perhaps one of the largest changes from the original to the sequel is the rework of Orisa.
Gamespot
Phantom Abyss Launches On October 20 For Xbox Series X|S And Game Pass
Publisher Devolver Digital announced that the asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass on October 20. Phantom Abyss is a game where players try to overcome dangerous temples filled with hidden traps, chasms, and enemies in order to reach the prize at the very end. Each player gets one shot to get the prize. Once an adventurer dies, that specific temple becomes locked away forever to them and the phantoms of fallen players can help guide future players to see what obstacles lie ahead. Once the treasure at the end of the temple has been claimed, the temple goes away forever, too.
Gamespot
Building A Better Hunter By Going Hands-On With Wild Hearts
The easy line to draw from Wild Hearts--the upcoming hunting game from publishers EA and Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force is Capcom's Monster Hunter. Wild Hearts is a game about exploring large open areas, alone or with two other players, to take down gigantic monsters that move around the map as you fight them. And the developers don't entirely shy away from that comparison--but they're aspiring to do something much more than replicate Monster Hunter.
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Catch The Glittering Herring
Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests to complete for your many beloved villagers, and they're usually as simple as having you navigate across the valley fetching items or speaking to other friends. But in the case of Elsa's level 6 quest "What Home Feels Like", you'll need to catch a Glittering Herring in a specific place during a specific weather event, so read on to find out how to fish one up.
Gamespot
Fan-Made Metal Gear Solid Music Video Is Seriously Impressive
From Minecraft maps to hand-drawn tattoos, fans are always crafting labors of love for their favorite games. However, one Metal Gear Solid aficionado managed to put together a meme-themed music video for the original game that's not only incredibly detailed, but uses the game's original assets to full effect. That...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Characters Removed, Here's Why | GameSpot News
Overwatch 2's launch continues to be a bumpy one, and this time--Blizzard has taken Bastion and Torbjorn offline in order to fix bugs in their kits. Bastion will completely be unavailable in any modes, but players can still select Torbjorn in Quick Play. Blizzard didn't state which exact character bugs it's fixing, but reports of Bastion being able to infinitely shoot during his ult upon certain conditions have been going around. Torbjorn's bug appears to be a lengthened duration of his Overload ability. Beyond those two heroes who are intentionally temporarily gone, players also reported that they can't access other heroes on their roster. Blizzard confirmed the bug and said it is looking into the issue.
Gamespot
Scorn Preorders Are Discounted Ahead Of Its Friday Release
We're just a few days away from the launch of Scorn, a new first-person survival horror game that's exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you're interested in picking up the slice of unnerving horror for PC, you can get a great preorder discount on Fanatical. With promo code FANATICAL667, you'll snag a Steam key for Scorn for just $33.59, down from its $40 retail price. You can also save big on the Deluxe edition by using the same promo code.
Gamespot
Through The Fire And The Flames Played In Trombone Champ Is A Video You Need To See
DragonForce's 2006 rock epic single Through the Fire and the Flames is now finally playable in one of the hottest music games of the year, Trombone Champ. Thanks to some modding work done by DerpyChap, every sick lick and unbelievable guitar solo has been translated into a series of actions that looks downright impossible to perfectly nail.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup For October 2022 Includes 23 Games In All
Sony has announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup, and there are plenty of games on the way for subscribers across the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers. There are 23 in all available in October. These include GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, The Medium, Dragon Quest Builders, and more for...
Gamespot
No Man's Sky 4.0 Lands: Expanded Inventory, Rebalanced Design
No Man's Sky 4.0 update is finally here, and it's a big deal. In fact, Hello Games founder Sean Murray describes it as a "generational jump" for the game. However, rather than any large, all-encompassing changes, 4.0 is a sum of dozens of small shifts that add up to big differences in the game.
