Transocean Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) jumped by a staggering 29.29% in 14 days from $2.39 to $3.09 at 20:49 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.05% to $13,798.26, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. Transocean’s...
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Drops 9% So Far On Monday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) dropped 9.25% to $5.55 at 13:29 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 1.86% to $10,454.50, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF), Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), Exxon Mobil (XOM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Devon Energy Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 14 days from $55.19 to $70.29 at 14:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $13,754.75, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Devon Energy’s...
Lam Research Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) dropped by a staggering 15.85% in 7 days from $400.08 to $336.67 at 13:26 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.32% to $10,575.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.17% Rise On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Novavax jumping 9.17% to $17.80 on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
Hecla Mining Stock Bullish By 27% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) jumped by a staggering 27.25% in 14 days from $3.45 to $4.39 at 15:40 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.32% to $13,649.20, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Hecla Mining’s...
First Trust Specialty Finance And Financial Opportunities Fund, CVR Partners, LP, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB), CVR Partners, LP (UAN), Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund...
Bio-Rad Stock Bearish By 8% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bio-Rad (NYSE: BIO) dropped 8.17% to $393.86 at 16:08 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.65% to $13,708.69, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
V.F. Corporation Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 30 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) slid by a staggering 31.03% in 30 days from $41.09 to $28.34 at 23:22 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.76% to $13,693.57, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Apache Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Apache (NASDAQ: APA) rose by a staggering 28.14% in 14 days from $32.12 to $41.16 at 14:56 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.7% to $10,577.52, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Apache’s...
Equity Lifestyle Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Getty Realty Corporation (GTY), Rio Tinto (RIO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Blackrock Core Bond Trust Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), Blackrock Core Bond Trust Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK), Tectonic Financial (TECTP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund...
Marathon Stock Went Down By Over 15% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 15.81% in 7 days from $12.78 to $10.76 at 16:46 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Marathon’s last close...
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Bearish By 9% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 9.51% to $3.01 at 16:13 EST on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.91% to $10,555.69, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
America Movil Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and America Movil‘s pre-market value is already 4.96% up. America Movil’s last close was $16.33, 27.65% under its 52-week high of $22.57. The last session, NASDAQ ended with America Movil (AMOV) jumping 0.62% to $16.33. NASDAQ slid...
Union Pacific Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Chevron (CVX), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
