Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
ZDNet
Prime Early Access deal: Score a SkyTech Shadow gaming PC for $300 off
Right now, the SkyTech Shadow 3.0 series gaming desktop PC is on sale for $900, which is roughly $300 off the price we've seen over the past year. This sale is advertised as 33% off the list price of $1,350, but we've seen a standard price of $1,200 this past year. Even so, this deal offers 25% off what you could expect to pay outside of a sale or special event.
ZDNet
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is $150 during Amazon's October sale
If you're in the market for a smartwatch, especially one that's big on fitness and wellness tracking, consider Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4. This watch offers body composition analysis, a technology that can inform you about your body fat, skeletal muscle, BMI, and metabolic rate. It also has ECG monitoring so you're in the loop about your heart rhythm.
Here Are the Best Roof Basket Deals on Amazon’s Early Access Prime Day
AmazonIt's always adventure season somewhere. Basket racks and cargo bags are versatile tools for increasing your car's carrying capacity.
ZDNet
Save $300 and time on household chores with Walmart's Ecovacs DeeBot N8+ deal
As Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sale kicks off, ZDNET has found a great deal on a robot vacuum. While normally set with a retail price of $649, during the event, you can save $300 or 38% on the Ecovacs Deebot N8+, a combined smart vacuum cleaner and mop. The...
ZDNet
What? Can't hear you over this amazing Sony soundbar and subwoofer deal
If my living room TV experience isn't like watching a movie in the theater, then what's the point? Jokes aside, this Sony HT-S350 soundbar and subwoofer set provides high-quality sound at a high-quality price. With 320 W of total soundbar output and a six-inch subwoofer, you will be full engulfed into the shows or movies you love most.
ZDNet
Want a Surface? Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is $460 off for October Prime Day
As Hannah Montana once said, "you get the best of both worlds." That statement couldn't be more evident than it is with this Microsoft Surface Pro 8. This Microsoft Surface doubles as both a laptop and tablet with a kickstand, detachable keyboard, and a smart pen to solidify its spot as one of the best laptops on the market.
ZDNet
Get $100 off Theragun handheld massage gun for October Prime Day
If you're hunching over a desk all day, odds are you may suffer from neck or back pain -- I know from experience. While we would all love to go see a masseuse every day, for most that's neither sustainable or practical. Therabody's Theragun Prime massage gun, however, gives you the power to effectively massage your neck knots while you're even slouching at your desk.
ZDNet
With this October Prime Day deal, the Bose 700 ANC headphones are 29% off
This deal is so good that it has even made its way to my Amazon cart. The Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 have up to 11 levels of active noise cancelling to let you enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions, and they're currently 29% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
ZDNet
Robot vacuum deal: Get the Ecovacs DeeBot N8+ for $349 -- that's 46% off
As Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sale kicks off, ZDNET has found a great deal on a robot vacuum. While normally set with a retail price of $649, during the event, you can save $300 or 46% on the Ecovacs Deebot N8+, a combined smart vacuum cleaner and mop. The...
ZDNet
Furbo's treat-dispensing pet camera is 30% off during October Prime Day
Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but you still have time to save on that product you've had your eye on. If you've been looking for a way to keep tabs on your furry friend while you're out of the house, the Furbo 360 Dog Camera is currently 30% off on Amazon.
ZDNet
Forget the $3,500 Odyssey Ark: Samsung's 49-inch curved monitor drops to $849
As someone whose weekends are spent in front of a computer screen, trust me when I say: a 49-inch gaming monitor is a must-have for your gaming experience. You shouldn't have to pay $3,500 for the Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved gaming monitor – not when you can get a 49-inch monitor for less than $900. The Samsung Super Ultra-Wide 49-in DQHD Curved Gaming Monitor just dropped by $350, and you can get it for only $849.
ZDNet
Save $210 on a massive WD external hard drive during October Prime Day
PC game downloads can be massive, so you need a storage drive that can hold your entire digital library. You can get all the storage space you need (and then some) with the WD Elements 16TB external hard drive. Although usually priced at $450, it's currently only $240 during the October Amazon sale, which means you'll save $210. Plus, you can get an extra $50 discount if you apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa card.
ZDNet
Sony's gorgeous A80J 77-inch smart TV is $1,500 off for October Prime Day
At 77-inches, this Sony A80J 77-inch TV is one of the largest, most gorgeous 4K televisions you can buy. This television features capabilities suitable for any situation whether it be watching sports, movies, or even gaming. While featuring Google TV, Amazon's Alexa, and a cognitive processor, Sony truly puts the...
ZDNet
Google Pixel Watch aims at Apple Watch, lands on fancy Fitbit
The Pixel Watch is Google's first attempt at its own branded smartwatch. It's simple and elegant by design, with a small enough footprint to suit most wrists. The real kicker, though, is the Google-owned Fitbit integration which brings a host of fitness and health tracking features. Still, you should know...
ZDNet
MyQ Chamberlain makes your garage door smart, and it just hit $16 on Amazon
No more wondering if you left the garage door open at night: The Chamberlain Smart Garage Control can make even your late 90s garage door smart. It's a simple, small hub that adds wifi capability and lets users check from the myQ app on their phones to see if the door was left open or if it's closed, as well as control their garage door remotely.
ZDNet
PC sales are falling. What does that mean for the price of your new computer?
Cooling demand plus supply chain problems meant PC shipments declined 15% year on year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, totaling 74.2 million units, according to IDC's preliminary count in its worldwide personal computing device tracker. Shipments by Lenovo, HP, Dell and Asus were all down for the quarter....
ZDNet
Samsung announces Google partnership to make smart homes Matter
The Internet of Things is learning to work together: Amazon reiterated support for the Matter connectivity standard in its Devices and Services event Sept. 28 and Samsung today announced an expanded partnership with Google to let Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet users connect Matter-compatible devices to both SmartThings and Google Home systems.
