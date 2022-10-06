ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox Soil & Water: 75 years of making a difference

MOUNT VERNON — On Sept. 10, about 80 people gathered at the county fairgrounds for the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District's 75th annual meeting. It was a low-key affair, much like a family reunion: dinner catered by Jeph's BBQ, laughter and conversation, music by Granny Creek and Chestnut Ridge, and ice cream from Round Hill Dairy. A silent auction, tours of the ag museum, and election of supervisors rounded out the activities.
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 10

MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury handed down 10 indictments on Tuesday. Draven Hill, Mount Vernon, gross sexual imposition, third-degree felony; sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanor.
Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves raises, enters contract with police

LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved raises for non-union employees and entered into a contract with the village of Loudonville to provide police officers for the district's events at its Monday meeting. The board voted for non-union employees to retroactively receive a 5-percent raise...
Knox County commissioners approve $200,000 to buy lots for new transit hub

MOUNT VERNON — Late last month, the Knox County commissioners formally approved buying two parcels on the city's west side for a new transit facility. The county will pay the Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, $200,000 for the lots at 503 W. High and 7-9 N. Norton St. The land bank bought the Norton Street parcel in January for $350,000 and the High Street lot in June 2021 for $500,000.
Voters to choose between Balderson & Rippel-Elton in 12th District race

Democratic candidate Amy Rippel-Elton said she wanted to run for office for nearly eight years. It wasn't until she received a phone call from a Democrat in the Newark area asking her to run that she decided to pull the trigger. Eight years ago she lobbied for changes to campaign...
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
Sandra Daubemier

Sandra Daubenmier, 65, of Mount Vernon passed away on October 4, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1957, to Harry and Dolores (Ponta) Rousseau in Mount Vernon, OH. Sandy worked at New Hope School for developmentally disabled children and then New Hope Industries until her...
Centerburg & Danville clinch football playoff spots

COLUMBUS -- Centerburg and Danville have already clinched high school football playoff spots, but a number of other Knox County area teams are also in the hunt for a postseason berth. Here is the latest figures on that front. The top 16 schools from each region in the final report...
Centerburg BOE approves purchase of HVAC units

CENTERBURG — Centerburg's Board of Education approved the purchase of several new Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning units for the administrative building, costing roughly $570,000. The heat and cooling units are expected to be installed during the summer, Centerburg Supt. Ryan Gallwitz said. The HVAC units will be paid...
Mount Vernon's Rohler earns 1st-team All-OCC volleyball honors

MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday. Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
Kenyon's Shands earns NCAC Defensive Player of the Week honors

CLEVELAND -- Kenyon's Darryl Shands was selected as the football defensive Athlete of the Week by the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) after helping the Owls to a comeback victory. The senior linebacker shut down Oberlin College in the fourth quarter on two occasions to preserve a 28-21 win, boosting...
