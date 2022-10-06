Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Knox Soil & Water: 75 years of making a difference
MOUNT VERNON — On Sept. 10, about 80 people gathered at the county fairgrounds for the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District's 75th annual meeting. It was a low-key affair, much like a family reunion: dinner catered by Jeph's BBQ, laughter and conversation, music by Granny Creek and Chestnut Ridge, and ice cream from Round Hill Dairy. A silent auction, tours of the ag museum, and election of supervisors rounded out the activities.
Knox Pages
Knox Pages historian to discuss regional serial killer on Oct. 17 at Loudonville museum
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off their fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17 with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a string of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
Knox Pages
Knox County Grand Jury indicts 10
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Grand Jury handed down 10 indictments on Tuesday. Draven Hill, Mount Vernon, gross sexual imposition, third-degree felony; sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanor.
Knox Pages
Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves raises, enters contract with police
LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved raises for non-union employees and entered into a contract with the village of Loudonville to provide police officers for the district's events at its Monday meeting. The board voted for non-union employees to retroactively receive a 5-percent raise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
Knox County commissioners approve $200,000 to buy lots for new transit hub
MOUNT VERNON — Late last month, the Knox County commissioners formally approved buying two parcels on the city's west side for a new transit facility. The county will pay the Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, $200,000 for the lots at 503 W. High and 7-9 N. Norton St. The land bank bought the Norton Street parcel in January for $350,000 and the High Street lot in June 2021 for $500,000.
Knox Pages
AG Yost sues Delaware County construction company for swindling consumers out of $174K
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a central Ohio pole barn and garage builder and its owner accused of accepting more than $174,000 in payments from consumers but failed to complete the work or, in some cases, didn’t even start it. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon council approves replacing lime silos, hears about dust problems with sludge removal
MOUNT VERNON — After making several requests, Council member Tammy Woods has the answer as to how the city will pay for replacing the two lime silos at the water treatment plant. One silo is not operable. The other silo, as Tom Marshall, director of public utilities put it,...
Knox Pages
Voters to choose between Balderson & Rippel-Elton in 12th District race
Democratic candidate Amy Rippel-Elton said she wanted to run for office for nearly eight years. It wasn't until she received a phone call from a Democrat in the Newark area asking her to run that she decided to pull the trigger. Eight years ago she lobbied for changes to campaign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox Pages
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
Knox Pages
Sandra Daubemier
Sandra Daubenmier, 65, of Mount Vernon passed away on October 4, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1957, to Harry and Dolores (Ponta) Rousseau in Mount Vernon, OH. Sandy worked at New Hope School for developmentally disabled children and then New Hope Industries until her...
Knox Pages
DORA: One year later, public perception positive, economic development not so much
MOUNT VERNON — One year after Mount Vernon City Council approved DORA events, Downtown Manager Anthony McNeal said results are mixed. “Public perception has been positive,” he told council on Monday night. “At this point, nobody has given us negative feedback.”
Knox Pages
Centerburg & Danville clinch football playoff spots
COLUMBUS -- Centerburg and Danville have already clinched high school football playoff spots, but a number of other Knox County area teams are also in the hunt for a postseason berth. Here is the latest figures on that front. The top 16 schools from each region in the final report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knox Pages
Centerburg BOE approves purchase of HVAC units
CENTERBURG — Centerburg's Board of Education approved the purchase of several new Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning units for the administrative building, costing roughly $570,000. The heat and cooling units are expected to be installed during the summer, Centerburg Supt. Ryan Gallwitz said. The HVAC units will be paid...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon's Rohler earns 1st-team All-OCC volleyball honors
MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday. Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
Knox Pages
Clear Fork clinches playoff berth; OCC roundup part of Ohio's football notebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the conclusion of Week 8, the 2022 high school football playoff picture is starting to take shape. Many teams clinched playoff spots and it is because of many of these individual performances.
Knox Pages
Danville Police reports from Oct. 1-10
DANVILLE -- Listed below are the Danville Police reports from Oct. 1 through Oct. 10.
Knox Pages
Kenyon's Shands earns NCAC Defensive Player of the Week honors
CLEVELAND -- Kenyon's Darryl Shands was selected as the football defensive Athlete of the Week by the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) after helping the Owls to a comeback victory. The senior linebacker shut down Oberlin College in the fourth quarter on two occasions to preserve a 28-21 win, boosting...
Comments / 0