Read full article on original website
Related
We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth's Largest Crater
The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
Diamond From 660 Kilometers Below Earth's Surface Reveals a Water-Rich Environment
Deep below the surface of our world, far beyond our feeble reach, enigmatic processes grind and roil. Every now and then, the Earth disgorges clues to their nature: tiny chthonic diamonds encasing skerricks of rare mineral. From these tiny fragments we can glean tidbits of information about our planet's interior. A diamond recently unearthed in a diamond mine in Botswana is just such a stone. It's riddled with flaws containing traces of ringwoodite, ferropericlase, enstatite, and other minerals that suggest the diamond formed 660 kilometers (410 miles) below Earth's surface. Moreover, they suggest that the environment in which they formed – a divide...
Study Shows How Microplastics Can Easily Climb The Food Chain. Should We Be Worried?
It begins with plants sucking synthetic contaminants up from the soil. Then insects munching on those greens get their fill of nanoplastics, followed by anything that eats them. Just as with heavy metals in the ocean, it turns out nanoplastics – plastic particles less than one micrometer in size – can also move up the food chain. These particles are primarily the result of bigger plastic pieces being weathered down by natural processes – sometimes by the animals ingesting them. Researchers from Europe, led by biologist Fazel Monikh from the University of Eastern Finland, demonstrated this process in a laboratory by feeding...
After 50 Years, Scientists Finally Figure Out How Bacteria Actually Move
By peering through a high-tech microscope at flash-frozen proteins, researchers have just solved a 50-year-old mystery of how bacteria, and their ancient foe, archaea, actually swim. We have long known they use a little coiled 'tail' called a flagellum, but details of how their stringy appendage forms its curled shape...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biology Inspires a New Kind of Water-Based Circuit That Could Transform Computing
The future of neural network computing could be a little soggier than we were expecting. A team of physicists has successfully developed an ionic circuit – a processor based on the movements of charged atoms and molecules in an aqueous solution, rather than electrons in a solid semiconductor. Since...
California Quakes Mysteriously Preceded by Shifts in Earth's Magnetic Field
When the next big earthquake strikes somewhere around the world, it will arrive without warning, destroying infrastructure and putting lives at risk. Yet for days leading up to the event, titanic geological forces will already be at work, warping the crust in subtle ways that could, in theory, predict the coming catastrophe.
Thanks to a Honeycomb, We Know The Secret to The Wax Worm's Ability to Destroy Plastic
Researchers have identified a pair of enzymes in wax worm saliva that naturally break down a common form of plastic within a few hours at room temperature. Polyethylene is among the most widely used plastics in the world, having uses in everything from food containers to shopping bags. Unfortunately, its robustness also makes it a stubbornly persistent pollutant – the polymer needs to be treated with high temperatures to kickstart the degradation process. Wax worm saliva contains the only enzymes we know of that can work on untreated polyethylene, which makes these naturally occurring proteins potentially rather useful for recycling. Federica Bertocchini, a...
Dinosaurs Were Already on Their Way Out Before Asteroid Hit, Another Study Finds
The demise of the dinosaurs has long captivated paleontologists. Their mass extinction after a fiery meteorite pummeled Earth some 66 million years ago, as volcanoes erupted and global temperatures rose and fell, was a tumultuous end to the reign of these once-dominant beasts. But now another study suggests dinosaurs were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unique Remains of What Could Be The World's Largest Bird Found in Australia
A pair of legs belonging to what could be the largest bird species that ever stalked our planet have been unearthed from an outback fossil site in central Australia. Excitingly, more remains could still be laying nearby, waiting to be dug free. Described by one paleontologist as an "extreme evolutionary...
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
Earth's First Continents Sank Into The Planet Before Rising Up Again
A new examination of some of the oldest rocks in the world suggests that the first continents on Earth were unstable, and sank back into the mantle before making their way out again and reforming. This could explain some of the more puzzling characteristics of cratons, extremely old and stable...
Experiment Reveals What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain
Human history has unfolded largely in bucolic settings, with sprawling savannas and forested river valleys hosting our ancestors for millions of years. By comparison, cities represent a radical new kind of habitat, one that despite its many perks often strains our mental health. Research has linked urban environments with increased risk for anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems, including schizophrenia. Fortunately, research also hints at a solution: Visiting wilderness, even briefly, is associated with an array of mental and physical health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety and depression, improved mood, better focus, better sleep, better memory, and faster healing. Numerous...
Byzantine Records of Solar Eclipses Have Refined Measurements of Earth's Spin
Records of solar eclipses from a millennium and a half ago have allowed scientists to refine measurements of Earth's changing rotation. A painstaking review of historical documents from the Byzantine Empire has given scientists timings and locations for five solar eclipses. The results, although consistent with previous findings, place new, tighter constraints on Earth's variable spin rate, giving us a better understanding of how our planet is changing over time. The length of a day seems like a pretty reliable, unchanging metric. Twenty-four hours in a day: 86,400 seconds. That's what all our clocks count out, day after day after day. That's...
A History of Tiny Asteroid Impacts Forced Our Moon to 'Wander' on Its Axis
New evidence has shown how asteroids slamming into the Moon have changed the positions of its poles. Over the past 4.25 billion years, asteroid impacts have caused the Moon's body to 'wander', rolling it by around 10 degrees in relation to its rotational axis. This is a relatively small shift, which means any ice tucked away in craters at the lunar poles is unlikely to have been significantly affected. In turn, this means that future lunar exploration can continue accordingly.
Watch a Tiny Robot Blob Transform Into Even Tinier Bits to Squeeze Through Cracks
Scientists have created a robot that can transform from a black glob into a swarm of tiny beads and back again. The inventors say that the robot's ability to split itself into many pieces and then snap back together makes it potentially useful for drug delivery. The human body is full of winding, narrow passages and near impenetrable barriers, too restrictive for any robot visible to the naked eye to venture into. Micro-scale robots are where it's at, being small enough to squeeze into any tiny space. Unfortunately, their tiny scale comes at the cost of a reduced capacity to carry enough materials to...
A New FRB Signal Has Buzzed Nearly 2,000 Times in Just Two Months, Raising a Mystery
We have detected a strange new signal from across the chasm of time and space. A repeating fast radio burst source detected last year was recorded spitting out a whopping 1,863 bursts over 82 hours, amid a total of 91 hours of observation. This hyperactive behavior has allowed scientists to...
A Stunning New 3D Model of The Cat's Eye Nebula May Help Us Solve Its Mysteries
The twisty eruption of a dying star has finally been revealed in all its 3D glory. A team of scientists led by a high school graduate has reconstructed the complicated and mysterious nebulae that make up one of the most famous stellar ghosts in the sky – the Cat's Eye Nebula. Their model revealed the mechanisms that carved out some of the previously unexplained aspects of the nebula's structure. The results can help us understand other nebulae of this kind, and it gives us some insight into what might happen to our own Sun. The Cat's Eye Nebula, also known as NGC 6543, is...
These stunning satellite images look like abstract art – and they reveal much about our planet
Environmental scientists see flora, fauna and phenomena the rest of us rarely do. In this series, we’ve invited them to share their unique photos from the field. There’s something to be said for a job that pays you to stroll over the Scottish Highlands, scoot around a Greek Island, or go on an expedition to Antarctica – all in the name of geoscience, the study of the Earth. But during COVID travel restrictions, many geologists had to mine the collection of samples and data they already had. Other geologists used satellite and other images to make geological interpretations. This field of geology...
Amazing New Fossils Provide Earliest Known Traces of The Evolution of Our Jaws And Limbs
Road excavations in China's Guizhou Province have unearthed a trove of ancient fish fossils. As a part of rock layers known as the Rongxi Formation, the new fossil bed is filled with never-before-seen species that push back the dates of our first jawed animal ancestors by about 15 million years. "Until this point, we've picked up hints from fossil scales that the evolution of jawed fish occurred much earlier in the fossil record, but have not uncovered anything definite in the form of fossil teeth or fin spines," says University of Birmingham paleobiologist Ivan Sansom. Previously, the earliest known jawed animal was...
ScienceAlert
56K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.https://www.sciencealert.com
Comments / 0