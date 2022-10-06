China's government is aiming to build a strategic advantage by shaping the world's use of technology, according to the head of the UK's GCHQ spy agency. Sir Jeremy Fleming, the director of GCHQ, said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is seeking to gain influence abroad by exporting technologies used in everything from devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), which power smart cities, to innovative new tools used by businesses. And those products, which could be appealing due to low prices, could come with "hidden costs" that endanger the security and privacy of everyone.

