Google is trying to solve the software supply chain security problem
Building software is challenging work that takes a range of different tools, libraries and other components referred to as the 'software supply chain'. Any weak link in that supply chain can lead to cyber breaches with major consequences -- such as the 2020 SolarWinds breach that targeted a wide range of entities, including parts of the US government.
Singapore researchers hope to plug assistive technology gaps with a bite
A research team at National University of Singapore (NUS) has built a "smart mouthguard" that can interpret and convert bite patterns into instructions to control electronic devices, such as smartphones, computers, and wheelchairs. It is touted to address limitations of current assistive technologies that require certain conditions to operate effectively.
China is using tech to grow its influence, warns UK spy chief
China's government is aiming to build a strategic advantage by shaping the world's use of technology, according to the head of the UK's GCHQ spy agency. Sir Jeremy Fleming, the director of GCHQ, said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is seeking to gain influence abroad by exporting technologies used in everything from devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), which power smart cities, to innovative new tools used by businesses. And those products, which could be appealing due to low prices, could come with "hidden costs" that endanger the security and privacy of everyone.
What's on your network? These are the devices most at risk of getting hacked
Cybersecurity researchers at security company Forescout analysed over 19 million Internet of Things-connected devices deployed across businesses and industry to determine the riskiest ones to connect to. Risk was determined by considering the range and severity of vulnerabilities in the types of devices, as well as the number of internet-facing...
