Who’s got the power?

By Corey Friedman
The Johnstonian News
 6 days ago

Sometimes simple explanations aren’t enough. That’s certainly the case with a North Carolina lawsuit the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider.  The case, Moore v. Harper, is asking the high court to affirm that the North Carolina legislature has absolute and irrefutable power for passing laws regarding elections, especially in setting district boundaries.  The case was initiated by legislative […]

The post Who’s got the power? first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

