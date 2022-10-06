ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon Islands PM says he won't jeopardise Pacific security

Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeaWs_0iO2hovB00

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told his Australian counterpart on Thursday he would not do anything that undermined Pacific security and would not allow military bases in his country under a security deal with China, media reported.

Sogavare met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in a brief visit to Canberra, and the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported he said Australia remained the development partner of choice for Solomon Islands.

Ties between Australia and Solomon Islands soured after the Pacific island nation struck a security pact with China in April. The agreement raised concern for the United States and Australia, who have for decades seen the Pacific region as largely their sphere of influence.

"Solomon Islands will not do anything that will undermine our national security and jeopardise the security of any or all (Pacific Island) forum countries," the ABC reported Sogavare as saying at the start of the meeting.

"I reiterate again that Solomon Islands will never be used for foreign military installations or institutions of foreign countries because this will not be in the interest of Solomon Islands and its people."

A joint statement issued by Albanese's office after the meeting said the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, the climate crisis, and "shared aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Pacific".

The ABC reported Sogavare thanked Albanese for a "kind offer" to fund the country's next elections, which were due to be held in 2023 but which Sogavare has delayed to 2024 due to Solomon Islands hosting the Pacific Games next year.

That was a change in tone from last month, when Sogavare criticised the offer of election funding as "interference"

The bilateral meeting came days after U.S. President Joe Biden and 14 Pacific island states issued a joint declaration to strengthen their partnership amid Washington's offer of hundreds of millions in new aid for the region.

Solomon Islands endorsed the document after earlier indicating it would not sign the declaration.

Reporting by John Mair; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 12

Minion's Sidekick
6d ago

Saying one thing but doing the complete opposite is the hallmark of a hypocrite and liar. Sogavare's words may be reassuring but his actions contradict them & raise the angst of his neighbors.

Reply(4)
2
Mark Goodall
5d ago

you did that when you refused to allow our Coast Guard Cutter to come in and refuel and restock why should we do anything to help you defend you help your fishing fleet when they're in trouble you ought to remember who gave you your Island back for you to be speaking Japanese right now

Reply(2)
2
