ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel's Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ood8r_0iO2ew8400

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains.

Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city's Shaarei Tzedek hospital a day earlier after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

He underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his tests results were normal.

The former prime minister is now returning to work and already went on his morning walk, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital's cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.

His hospitalization comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.

The Nov. 1 election, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is fit to lead the nation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

NATO cautious to avoid Ukraine war but members help anyway

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as its member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight months...
MILITARY
WDBO

Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third largest party -- the center-right Moderates -- said Wednesday he has not yet been able to reach a deal in his talks to form a coalition with like-minded parties and was granted a two-day extension to broker an agreement.
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday.
ECONOMY
WDBO

West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more powerful air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe's biggest nuclear power plant off the invaded country's power grid Wednesday. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Power cuts raise risk at Ukraine nuclear plant

BERLIN — (AP) — A Ukrainian nuclear power plant that has been surrounded by Russian forces lost power Wednesday morning when a Russian missile damaged a distant electrical substation, increasing the risk of radiation disaster, according to the plant's operator. The power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration's first national...
FOREIGN POLICY
WDBO

Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold

RASTAN, Syria — (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs,...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Likud#Jerusalem#Corruption#Israeli#Shaarei Tzedek#Jewish#The Associated Press
WDBO

Cyprus' flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules. Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi...
POLITICS
WDBO

Russia arrests 8 people after Crimean bridge attack. Here's what we know

TBILISI, Georgia — Eight people, including five Russians, after an explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge that connects mainland Russia to the annexed peninsula of Crimea. According to Russian state media outlet Ria Novosti, the Kremlin's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed the attack was committed by Ukraine's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy