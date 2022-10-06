ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Southampton to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

By Pa Sport Staff
 6 days ago

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Southampton will sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the side’s disappointing start to the season. The 55-year-old has been at the club since December 2018 but a change has reportedly been under consideration for a while.

The Mail adds that under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could replace Hasenhuttl and is looked upon favourably due to his success with coaching young talent.

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany’s Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala , according to the Mirror. The paper writes the Reds are considering the 19-year-old should they miss out on England international Jude Bellingham.

And the Telegraph reports Everton will pay £4.5 million for Wolves defender Conor Coady next summer. The 29-year-old is on a season-long loan at Goodison Park this term.

Lionel Messi : Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 33-year-old Paris St Germain striker is yet to receive any contract offers in anticipation of the expiration of his deal at the end of the season.

Declan Rice : 90min reports the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder will be Chelsea’s top transfer target next year.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

