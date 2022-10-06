Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
natureworldnews.com
Powerful Autumn Storm to Barrel Towards Alaska in the Coming Days [NWS]
A powerful autumn storm is heading towards northern Alaska, bringing potentially-devastating wind gusts and rainfall. This comes after the state received a destructive blow from another storm in September, which led to widespread coastal flooding. Powerful Autumn Storm. The new storm is forecasted to impact the Far North region and...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Serious tropical threat could be brewing for Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico
The Atlantic basin has been crackling with activity this September, but the continental U.S. has dodged impacts so far. That could change in a dramatic way by the end of the month, AccuWeather forecasters warn. AccuWeather forecasters are looking ahead to the next tropical threat behind Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled...
Here Are Some Of The Wildest Videos From Hurricane Ian I Could Find
Sharks swimming down a street. Alligators swimming through neighborhoods. Water rushing through the first floor or an apartment, or waves crashing 15 feet over the tops of palm trees. There are lots of amazing videos from Hurricane Ian out there and I’m sharing some of the craziest ones I’ve found.
A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico
An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
AOL Corp
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
Why doesn’t Washington get hit by hurricanes? We asked a meteorologist for the answers
Hurricanes in the northwest Pacific Ocean are incredibly rare; the last one of note was in 1975. Here’s why hurricanes almost never hit the Washington coast.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
natureworldnews.com
Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast
Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
natureworldnews.com
Coastal Storms Could Bring Flooding and Windswept rainfall to Southeastern Virginia and Long Island
Forecasts showed coastal storms could unleash flooding rainfall on Northeast beaches, especially in Southeastern Virginia and Long Island. Coastal flooding and rainfall advisories are in effect. After Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in North Carolina and Florida, causing evacuations and massive flooding, reports revealed that the coastal storm could affect southeastern...
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane warning: Strengthening Ian targeting South Carolina next
Hurricane warnings were issued for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters expect life-threatening dangers as the storm tracks back over land. Hurricane warnings were issued along the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday morning as AccuWeather forecasters warn that Ian will strengthen back into...
wfit.org
Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
Viral elephant seal video was not filmed in Florida during Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida late last month, scenes of the aftermath and devastation spread widely on social media, much of it real.But hurricanes have also become notorious for the spread of fake news, especially with seemingly strange interactions involving animals during a storm.One video of a seal flopping down a city street that went viral after Hurricane Ian has now been debunked. The footage is real, but it was filmed years ago in Chile — not last month in Florida.The video shows a large, grey seal on a city sidewalk, seemingly after a rainstorm. The clips were...
Hurricane Ian: two million left without power as Florida hit with 155mph winds
More than two million people have been left without power after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida’s southwest coast, with officials warning of unsurvivable storm surges in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the...
