Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government is set to release September's producer price index, a measure of inflation, Wednesday, while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of Englandprepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 11: What You Need to Know
The ASX closes lower, as concerns over the global economic outlook take hold. ASX ends down, as souring global economic outlook bites. While the ASX opened higher in the morning, the souring global economic outlook that saw the U.S. bourse trade down overnight, eventually hit the local market. The S&P/ASX200...
tipranks.com
Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 16% Yield
Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession.
Dollar extends 2022 surge as market awaits key US inflation data
The dollar extended its banner run of 2022 on Monday, pushing higher following the latest solid US jobs data as equities retreated in both New York and Europe. The drop Monday came also on demand concerns caused by China's Covid flare-ups and more weak data out of Beijing owing to lockdowns.
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Continue to Slide as IMF Lowers Outlook
Stock indices are in the red 30 minutes into today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.4%, 1.1%, and 1.6%, respectively. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its World Economic Outlook. Unsurprisingly,...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower as investors await CPI report
U.S. stocks ended Wednesday's session slightly lower, as producer price data showed inflation inched up last month and a readout of Federal Reserve meeting minutes affirmed officials were likely to proceed with their rate-hiking plans. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
tipranks.com
2 Semiconductor Stocks with High Growth Despite Market Headwinds
With the ongoing macroeconomic unrest pressuring consumer spending and corporate CapEx, demand for semiconductors is entering a downcycle. MCHP and MPWR, however, showcase strong backlogs and momentum, placing them in a better position. Both stocks also appear reasonably valued, but one expense, in particular, needs to be monitored. With most...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks fall, dollar rises with economic data, rates in focus
SYDNEY, (Reuters) - Stocks slipped in Asia on Monday after a surprise drop in U.S. unemployment quashed any thought of a pivot on policy tightening ahead of a reading on inflation which is expected to see core prices move higher again.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
tipranks.com
Nutex Stock (NASDAQ:NUTX) Soars on Growth Strategy Update
Shares of healthcare services provider Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company provided a key corporate update reiterating plans to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. Further, the company has set up two new independent practice associations in Houston and South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Producer Price Index Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled...
tipranks.com
AMD Stock: Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Buying the Dip
AMD’s fundamentals are significantly stronger than its stock price suggests, which allows investors to load up on it while it trades at attractive prices. In addition, its growth catalysts are firmly in place as it gains more ground from its competitors. Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors weigh inflation data, Fed minutes
U.S. stocks inched higher Wednesday even as producer price data showed inflation inched up last month and a readout of Federal Reserve meeting minutes affirmed officials were likely to proceed with their rate-hiking plans. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up roughly 0.3% in afternoon trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial...
FTSE tumbles to lowest close in 18 months
The FTSE 100 closed at its lowest level in 18 months on Wednesday as a sell-off led by housebuilders and bank lenders followed mortgage warnings from the Bank of EnglandOn a day of global drops, the FTSE hit its lowest point since March 2021 at one point during the day, and closed at 6,826 – the lowest since April.The 59-point drop, which shaved 0.9% off the index’s value, came after the Bank of England warned that the proportion of mortgage holders who might face difficulty meeting payments could rise to financial-crisis levels by the end of next year.Lloyds, the biggest...
tipranks.com
Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
US News and World Report
U.S. Dollar Rises, Yen Not Far From 24-Year Trough That Prompted Intervention
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar gained broadly in volatile trading on Tuesday, adding to recent gains, after a top Bank of England official reiterated that the central bank will end its bond-buying program on Friday and told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions within that time frame.
msn.com
U.S. stocks edge higher as investors digest hot producer price inflation data ahead of CPI, bank earnings
U.S. stock indexes edged higher in the early afternoon trading on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data deepened concerns that the Federal Reserve may continue its aggressive interest rate hikes in its early November meeting. How are stock-index futures trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 60 points,...
tipranks.com
Comments / 0