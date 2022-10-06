Bengals kicker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals placekicker Evan McPherson has been named Week 4 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his play in the team’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins last Thursday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

McPherson made two fourth quarter field goals and converted on each of his three extra point attempts.

He made a 19-yard field to give the Bengals a 17-15 lead and then buried one from 57-yards that increase it to 20-15 with 6:13 to play.

The 57-yarder is the fifth-longest kick in the NFL this season.

Through four games, McPherson has made nine of 11 field goal attempts and six of seven extra point attempts.

He is also three for three on attempts from 50 or more yards, including a franchise-record 59 yards in Week 1.

This is McPherson’s third career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award.

He won it twice in 2021; once in Week 1 against Minnesota and again in Week 11 at Las Vegas.

It’s the second straight weekly award for the Bengals. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3.

Cincinnati will be on the road for Week 5 against Baltimore.

Kickoff will be around 8:20 p.m.

