ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals kicker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THUtw_0iO2bEhF00

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals placekicker Evan McPherson has been named Week 4 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his play in the team’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins last Thursday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

McPherson made two fourth quarter field goals and converted on each of his three extra point attempts.

He made a 19-yard field to give the Bengals a 17-15 lead and then buried one from 57-yards that increase it to 20-15 with 6:13 to play.

The 57-yarder is the fifth-longest kick in the NFL this season.

Through four games, McPherson has made nine of 11 field goal attempts and six of seven extra point attempts.

He is also three for three on attempts from 50 or more yards, including a franchise-record 59 yards in Week 1.

This is McPherson’s third career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award.

He won it twice in 2021; once in Week 1 against Minnesota and again in Week 11 at Las Vegas.

>>Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

It’s the second straight weekly award for the Bengals. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 3.

Cincinnati will be on the road for Week 5 against Baltimore.

Kickoff will be around 8:20 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Bengals lose to Ravens on a last second field goal

BALTIMORE, MD — The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the AFC North Sunday night but lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 19-17, at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. >>Bengals kicker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Justin Tucker made a...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHIO Dayton

Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to remain in the U.K. after...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears

Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak. Commanders coach...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#Afc Special Teams Player#The Miami Dolphins#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

LaFleur: Rodgers won't practice Wednesday, but should play

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy