Zacks.com
Forget Carvana (CVNA), Focus on These 3 Auto Retailers Instead
CVNA - Free Report) is traversing rough waters as is evident from its share price decline of 91.7% so far this year. Shares of the used car e-retailer hit a 52-week low of $18.81 on Friday, before closing the session at $19.27. Friday’s decline of about 9% came amid a wider market selloff.
Zacks.com
3 Industrial Services Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds
GWW - Free Report) , DMC Global (. HDSN - Free Report) are making concerted efforts to capitalize on this trend. The Zacks Industrial Services industry comprises companies that provide industrial equipment products and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) services. It includes activities, such as routine maintenance work, emergency maintenance and spare parts inventory control, which keep a facility and its equipment in good operating condition. The industry participants serve a wide array of customers ranging from commercial, government, healthcare to manufacturing. The industry's products (power tools, hand tools, cutting fluids, lubricants, Personal Protective Equipment and consumables) are utilized in production and plant maintenance but are not directly related to customers’ core products or services. By offering inventory management, and process and procurement solutions, these companies reduce MRO supply-chain costs and improve customers' plant floor productivity.
Zacks.com
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Rallies 80.69% YTD: Here's Why
CPRX - Free Report) stock has skyrocketed 80.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 28.5%. The upside can be attributed to the stellar performance of its only approved drug, Firdapse. The company recently received FDA approval for its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Catalyst (
Zacks.com
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Guides Lower for 2022, Shares Down 9%
LEG - Free Report) shares plunged 8.6% on Oct 10 after the company lowered its expectations for 2022. The company highlighted that the challenging global economic environment and consumer backdrop have been resulting in relatively weak demand in the U.S. bedding market. It has been cutting production in Rod and Wire businesses to reduce inventory, given the bedding demand environment and slowing market for steel.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Options
MFIN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Retain Nevro (NVRO) Stock in Your Portfolio
NVRO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid foothold in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market. A solid second-quarter 2022 performance, along with continued strength in its flagship Senza platform, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and dependence on third-party payors persist.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Oct 11, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed lower on Monday primarily owing to a stiff decline of semiconductor stocks on government’s regulation. Market participants remained worried that a solid labor market will enable the Fed to continue its rigorous interest rate hike policy. Moreover, CEO of a banking behemoth has warned of an imminent recession. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?
ATCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Atlas is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why Chubb Limited (CB) Stock is an Attractive Pick Now
CB - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, driven by rate increases, higher new business, strong renewal retentions and effective capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.7 and $17.1, indicating year-over-year increases of 25.4% and 8.8%, respectively. Northbound...
Zacks.com
Forgotten Currency-Hedged ETFs Coming Back on Higher Dollar
Currency-hedged ETFs are making a comeback due to the shift in monetary policy around the world that has brought volatility to foreign-exchange markets. In fact, most currency-hedged ETFs are outperforming their unhedged peers as the surging U.S. dollar is knocking down the returns of international investments. This is because a...
Zacks.com
PepsiCo (PEP) Tops Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Raises View
PEP - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The company continued to benefit from investments in brands, go-to-market systems, supply chains, manufacturing capacity and digital capabilities to build competitive advantages. It also gained from the resilience and strength in the global beverage and convenient food businesses.
Zacks.com
Name Your Own Price With This Insurance Giant
After a strong performance out of the gate in early October, the bears are back at it as markets are retesting the lows of the year. The back-and-forth price action is toying with investor emotions from hope to fear and back again, with the VIX index serving as our depiction of these emotions. The widely-followed “fear gauge” has sprung back to life, surging in recent days near the highest levels of the year.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on Telefonica (TEF)
TEF - Free Report) is one stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to combat the highly-volatile market environment and gain from its upside potential. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is facing extreme volatility due to...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in the Offing for Goldman's (GS) Q3 Earnings?
GS - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 18, before market open. The company is expected to have witnessed year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings. In the previous quarter, Goldman’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While strength in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (“FICC”),...
Zacks.com
Grab These 3 High-Yield Bond Funds for Solid Returns
High-yield bonds are debt securities issued by corporations that can provide a higher yield than investment-grade bonds, but are also riskier investments. These corporate bonds represent debt issued by a firm with the promise to pay interest and return the principal on maturity. Junk bonds are issued by companies with poorer credit quality.
Zacks.com
Low Volatility ETFs to Play Market Volatility
USMV - Free Report) , Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (. SPLV - Free Report) , SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (. LGLV - Free Report) , SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (. ONEV - Free Report) and Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 12th
OUTFRONT Media (. OUT - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of OOH advertisement space in key markets throughout the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days. OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price...
Zacks.com
MFC vs. BRP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
MFC - Free Report) or BRP Group (. BRP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Inverse Equity ETF (DWSH) Hits New 52-Week High
DWSH - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.8% from its 52-week low price of $8.09/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
