JSU new Law Enforcement Command College to prepare officers for leadership roles
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University is recruiting Alabama police officers interested in advancing their careers. They will soon have access to a program designed to help them become command staff. The new Southeastern Leadership Command College in development at Jacksonville State University will train law enforcement professionals to lead departments and agencies.
College football at Trash Pandas stadium: There’s 1 million reasons
The sod has been rolled out on the infield dirt at Toyota Field and the pitching mound has been scraped away. The baseball field that’s home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas is getting a new look. Toyota Field will host its first college football game Saturday at 6...
Center Point tax raise vote fails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 11, Center Point residents voted on whether or not increase their city’s valorem tax, and the vote failed, 66.89% against and 33.11% in favor according to Center Point officials. Right now, voters pay 0.005 cents. The proposed rate would have increased the rate...
Piedmont, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
I-59 expansion near Trussville set to begin in December
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting an update on that massive interstate widening project coming to the Trussville area. ALDOT is working to expand I-59 from four lanes to six from the I-459 junction to Chalkville Mountain Road. ALDOT originally hoped work would begin this month but now they...
Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
Juvenile charged with shooting death in Alabama town
Alabama police have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend. Anniston police said they were called to a report of a shooting at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found Christian D. Toyer, 20, in the roadway at the scene in...
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
Blue Devils, Titans, Conquerors clinch playoff berths
Photo: Etowah’s J’Shun Patrick (right) goes against Hanceville’s Nathan Henderson during the Blue Devils’ 48-7 victory in high school football on October 7 in Attalla. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Class 4A No. 10 Etowah clinched a playoff spot for the 12th year in a row with a 48-7...
Juvenile arrested in shooting death of Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police said a juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of an Anniston man on October 8, 2022. Police responded to a scene at 5:00 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 29th Street. There they found 20-year-old Christian Toyer suffering from a gunshot wound. Toyer died from his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of items
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriff’s have arrested a Gadsden man in relation to a burglary and theft of property around the beginning of the month. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Jonathon Winfrey, 29, of Gadsden was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. The burglary allegedly occurred at […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/03/2022 to 10/09/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/03/2022 to 10/09/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 97 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 47 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 17 felony arrests. There were 34 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 172 traffic stops, and 67 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were eight animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
1 dead, 5 in custody after shooting at Center Point area apartment complex
An afternoon shooting in the Center Point area left one person dead and five people in custody. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. Thursday to Charter East Apartments, said Lt. Joni Money. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot at least once....
Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company
A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Marshall: Joppa man’s murder conviction appeal denied
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney Gen. Steve Marshall on Friday announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dale Lynn Hopson, 54, of Joppa, for murder. Hopson was convicted in Marshall County Circuit Court on Feb. 26, 2021, for the murder of his wife, Joyce Green Bates.The evidence at trial showed that on April 24, 2016, family members observed Hopson was acting erratically and around 10 p.m. Hopson called 911 to report that he had accidentally shot and killed his wife. Hopson’s behavior was unusual and alerted the suspicions of both first responders and law enforcement. A subsequent...
Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman
Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Center Point shooting
William Ayala Torres was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Deputies found Chambers body after responding to Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot on October 6.
Testimony: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was smothered to death
Emotional testimony over the death of a 3-year-old girl who had been kidnapped days before her body was found in a dumpster were heard during the federal trial over one of her accused kidnappers.
