Kern Community College District unveils California Renewable Energy Laboratory

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local officials and educators celebrated Wednesday the creation of the California Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The facility is made possible through $50 million in state funding, which Assemblymember Rudy Salas says he secured in the latest budget.

Local educators say the facility will put the Kern Community College District in a position to lead the way in terms of technolofy development and workforce training.

The energy lab’s purpose, in part, is to develop a framework to keep cutting edge, high paying jobs in Kern County.

The facility will include centers of excellence for carbon management, microgrid technology and clean transportation.

