On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!

A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
SB Nation

Conte: Kulusevski out, but Lucas in contention for Champions League vs. Frankfurt

Antonio Conte’s pre-Champions League press conference took place today after all, and he gave an update on his two injured players. There’s good news and bad news — the good news is that Lucas Moura is back in contention for minutes for tomorrow’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt after having three full training sessions. The bad news is that Dejan Kulusevski will be held out as a precaution (but he’s close to a return, possibly as soon as this weekend’s match against Everton).
SB Nation

Liverpool Loanee Tyler Morton Turns in Man of the Match Performance

It’s been something of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season for Liverpool FC’s men’s football team so far in 2022-23, leaving us with few positive stories to track far too often two months into the season. After gifting Arsenal three goals through defensive breakdowns in...
The Independent

Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates as Roberto Firmino turns game around

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday when they take on Rangers at Ibrox in the Champions League tonight. Bukayo Saka’s 76th minute penalty ensured that the Reds slipped 14 points behind the Premier League leaders and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better results in Europe’s top competition.When these two teams met at Anfield last week it was Liverpool who controlled and dominated the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Mo Salah converted a penalty early in the second half. Another performance and result like that...
SB Nation

Editorial: Glass half full or glass half empty?

Another week has passed in the life of Sunderland AFC and once again we find out the “glass half full” people and those who sit in the “glass half empty” camp. There’s no right or wrong by the way - it’s merely pointing out that it’s a strange season, and it is going to continue to be confusing.
SB Nation

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
SB Nation

Staff Takeaways: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

This was supposed to be the return of Anthony Martial, but once again Manchester United’s no. 9 has been sidelined due to injury. After suffering a knock in warm-ups it was rumored that Martial would not start, but while he did come out to begin the match it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial’s goal off the bench to help United win their Europa League tie away at Omonia Nicosia last Thursday was such a positive, and many were looking forward to his return to the XI. He’s already suffered two separate injuries ahead of Premier League matches this season that has kept him off the pitch, and now it looks as though he’ll miss even more time.
SB Nation

Could Brendan Rodgers’ Job Come Down to the Next Three Matches?

Leicester City are in sole possession of last place in the Premier League. Through nine matches, the Foxes have managed a measly four points. After an improved performance against 19th placed Nottingham Forest, Rodgers’ squad regressed by blowing a one goal advantage in three minutes to lose 2-1 against Bournemouth.
SB Nation

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Top 3 Players

Newcastle picked up back-to-back victories for the first time since the final two matches of last season. The Magpies dominated Brentford 5-1 at St. James’ Park. The team now sits in sixth place with 14 points through nine games played only below five members of the Big Six and four points ahead of Liverpool.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: City Draw, Pep Puzzled, Rodri Robbed, and More...

A tough one in Denmark, but Manchester CIty secure a point, and with the Dortmund - Sevilla draw later, City are through to the UCL Knockouts. Here’s all the latest from Sky Blue News. FC Copenhagen hold 10-man Man City to frustrating draw in Champions League - ESPN. Not...
SB Nation

Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Rangers vs. Liverpool

Last week, Liverpool appeared to have taken a step in the right direction as they eased past Glasgow’s Rangers in Champions League action. That positive result was soon followed by defeat in the league at Arsenal and another wave of injured stars in what has quickly turned into something of a seemingly cursed season for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, expected to push for the Premier League title and instead adrift and seemingly well out of the running after two months of action.
