On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
“A hero? No. Dedicated? Yes!” - Super-fan George Forster is a Sunderland treasure!
I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a Sunderland fan who hasn’t heard the name of Mr George Forster before. As far as supporters of our great club go, they don’t come greater than George - and at 96 years old, there can’t be many who have seen more than he has.
Conte: Kulusevski out, but Lucas in contention for Champions League vs. Frankfurt
Antonio Conte’s pre-Champions League press conference took place today after all, and he gave an update on his two injured players. There’s good news and bad news — the good news is that Lucas Moura is back in contention for minutes for tomorrow’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt after having three full training sessions. The bad news is that Dejan Kulusevski will be held out as a precaution (but he’s close to a return, possibly as soon as this weekend’s match against Everton).
Liverpool Loanee Tyler Morton Turns in Man of the Match Performance
It’s been something of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season for Liverpool FC’s men’s football team so far in 2022-23, leaving us with few positive stories to track far too often two months into the season. After gifting Arsenal three goals through defensive breakdowns in...
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results in the return fixture of the group. Time and Date: Tuesday 11 October 2022 Kickoff at 17:45 BST (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA) Referee Artur Dias POR. Assistant...
Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates as Roberto Firmino turns game around
Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday when they take on Rangers at Ibrox in the Champions League tonight. Bukayo Saka’s 76th minute penalty ensured that the Reds slipped 14 points behind the Premier League leaders and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better results in Europe’s top competition.When these two teams met at Anfield last week it was Liverpool who controlled and dominated the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Mo Salah converted a penalty early in the second half. Another performance and result like that...
Opinion: “Sunderland are experiencing their first wobble, but such spells of form are not unexpected”
First things first: Sunderland aren’t ‘being found out’, and the events of the past week certainly shouldn’t derail our season, but there’s no doubt that we’ve hit our first major bump in the Championship road. If last weekend’s goalless draw with Preston was simply...
Editorial: Glass half full or glass half empty?
Another week has passed in the life of Sunderland AFC and once again we find out the “glass half full” people and those who sit in the “glass half empty” camp. There’s no right or wrong by the way - it’s merely pointing out that it’s a strange season, and it is going to continue to be confusing.
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
Staff Takeaways: Everton 1-2 Manchester United
This was supposed to be the return of Anthony Martial, but once again Manchester United’s no. 9 has been sidelined due to injury. After suffering a knock in warm-ups it was rumored that Martial would not start, but while he did come out to begin the match it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial’s goal off the bench to help United win their Europa League tie away at Omonia Nicosia last Thursday was such a positive, and many were looking forward to his return to the XI. He’s already suffered two separate injuries ahead of Premier League matches this season that has kept him off the pitch, and now it looks as though he’ll miss even more time.
Could Brendan Rodgers’ Job Come Down to the Next Three Matches?
Leicester City are in sole possession of last place in the Premier League. Through nine matches, the Foxes have managed a measly four points. After an improved performance against 19th placed Nottingham Forest, Rodgers’ squad regressed by blowing a one goal advantage in three minutes to lose 2-1 against Bournemouth.
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford: Top 3 Players
Newcastle picked up back-to-back victories for the first time since the final two matches of last season. The Magpies dominated Brentford 5-1 at St. James’ Park. The team now sits in sixth place with 14 points through nine games played only below five members of the Big Six and four points ahead of Liverpool.
Roker Roundtable: “Is it time for Sunderland to use Jack Clarke as a striker?”
Yes, without a doubt, and you just have to look at the stark difference between the two halves at Swansea to see why. One was the worst we’ve played all season and during the other, we looked far more dynamic and carried a threat. Playing without a recognised striker...
Graham Potter not getting carried away with four straight Chelsea victories
Chelsea are unbeaten in Graham Potter’s five games in charge, having won each of the last four, and with three clean sheets on the bounce — incuding the 2-0 result at the San Siro last night. It’s certainly a promising trend for the team and the new head...
Potter explains Mount half-time substitution, takes no credit for Aubameyang form
It took Mason Mount just 45 minutes to leave his mark on great city of Milano, at which point he took a seat on the bench, kicked his feet up, and opened a beverage of his choice to enjoy during the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan. It was probably some sort of sports drink.
Sky Blue News: City Draw, Pep Puzzled, Rodri Robbed, and More...
A tough one in Denmark, but Manchester CIty secure a point, and with the Dortmund - Sevilla draw later, City are through to the UCL Knockouts. Here’s all the latest from Sky Blue News. FC Copenhagen hold 10-man Man City to frustrating draw in Champions League - ESPN. Not...
Manchester City Draw in UCL, Still Advance to Next Round: Reaction & Tweets
A controversy-filled draw that saw the opening 30 minutes be chaotic and full of VAR calls. Add a missed penalty, rotations and some VAR magic saw City held to their first draw of the still-young campaign. Still, the news here is City have advanced to the next round and we’ll...
Champions League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Rangers vs. Liverpool
Last week, Liverpool appeared to have taken a step in the right direction as they eased past Glasgow’s Rangers in Champions League action. That positive result was soon followed by defeat in the league at Arsenal and another wave of injured stars in what has quickly turned into something of a seemingly cursed season for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, expected to push for the Premier League title and instead adrift and seemingly well out of the running after two months of action.
