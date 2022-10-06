Read full article on original website
Related
wvih.com
Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County
Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
wvih.com
Fire Destroys Warehouse In Clifton Neighborhood
Louisville arson investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:40 a.m., Louisville firefighters responded to a warehouse fire that was engulfed in flames in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Sentenced In Murder Case
A Louisville man will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
wvih.com
Police Officer Charged With Distribution Of Explicit Images
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville, was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Louisville Metro police say Seeders sent the photo to 19...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvih.com
Amber Alert For Missing Teen Cancelled
The missing teen was found safe just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning. Julissa Lovick was last seen getting into a Blue Lexus ES350 with a...
wvih.com
Daycare Worker’s Case Going To Grand Jury
The case of a Louisville day care worker charged with abusing children is headed to a grand jury. Rachel Flannery, 24, appeared in court Monday on three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12-years-old or younger. She was arrested after surveillance video caught her abusing babies at The Vanguard...
wvih.com
Man Faces Arson Charges
A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the Hillview Police Department, said...
wvih.com
CDC Says Eating Disorders Increased Since Pandemic
Across the country, the Center for Disease Control said eating disorders have increased since the pandemic started. Some say Kentucky doesn’t have enough treatment options. The state currently does not have a residential eating disorder facility open 24/7. The Louisville Center for Eating Disorders opened five years ago and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvih.com
Katrisha “Trisha” (aka “Goog”) Ann Stephens
Katrisha “Trisha” (aka “Goog”) Ann Stephens, age 52, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at her residence in Irvington. She was born July 1, 1970 in Louisville to the late James “Happy Trucker” and Anna Ruth Stephens. Her son, Kennedy Hall, and sister, Vickie Ammons, also preceded her in death.
wvih.com
Trial Set For Couple Accused In Child’s Death
A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing Monday, Catherine McKinney and...
Comments / 0