Prime Day, a newer summer tradition, has come and gone…or has it. Amazon decided they needed more money I guess and launched Prime Early Access or Prime Day Part Deux as I am labeling it. As we are all a sucker for a good deal I thought I would give this the proper Prime Day coverage and share all the best deals I find. I’ll update it throughout the day and any of the better deals we see we will do a separate post as well. I am curious how this stacks up to the normal Prime Day to be honest.

SHOPPING ・ 4 HOURS AGO