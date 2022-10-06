Read full article on original website
Related
6.000 Accor All Bonuspunkte nach 3 Stays
Accor All hat wieder eine große Promo mit Bonuspunkten laufen. 3 Stays (mindestens zwei Nächte) bringen 6.000 Bonuspunkte. Book your upcoming stays (minimum two nights) by 1 November 2022*. Stay in one of our participating hotels between 11 October 2022 and 21 December 2022″. Die Bedingungen:. “General ALL...
Delta, Following American & United, Plans To Offer New Travel Option
Sometimes being an airline means keeping up with the trends of other airlines. The 3 legacy carriers, Delta, American and United, have done it time and time again. Like when United, following Delta & America, dropped a bag fee last year. In the past few years, both American and United...
American Airlines Is Opening A Hotel In Texas
American Airlines will open a 600-room hotel in Fort Worth next year, but the public will not be allowed…it is for employees only. Skyview 6, A New American Airlines Hotel In Fort Worth, Texas. The so-called Skyview 6 hotel is set to open in early 2023 at a cost...
IHG points are worth more now than 5 years ago
My wife Kelley applied online for the Chase Premier Mastercard on August 1 with an offer for 140,000 bonus points and one free night credit worth 40,000 points after $3,000 in spend in 90 days. Meeting the spend requirement was an easy task given Kelley retired as a California public school teacher in June, we lost our health insurance at the end of July and enrolled for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tix, Delta Making It Harder To Earn Status, Guide To Paris’ Arrondissements, Incredible Fall Road Trips- Travel News!
T+L says Delta Is Making It Harder to Earn Status for 2024- What to Know. Fodor’s: What Are Paris’ Arrondissements? A Complete Guide to All 20 Districts. Skift: Visa Delays Could Cost U.S. an Estimated 6.6 Million Visitors in ’23 & $12 Billion. Airline Weekly: How Did...
NFL・
Closing Time: Chaos & Trash at Centurion & WingTips JFK
Centurion & Wingman JFK Lounge Review is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. After spending all day at the airport, I looked forward to peace and tranquility before my 19-hour flight (see World’s Longest & Best Flight: JFK-SIN). I found chaos and trash instead. I have visited Wingtips...
Miles and Points On Sale — October 11 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
Platinum Elite Status Fast Track Offered Again With IHG One Rewards — But…
Another fast track to elite status promotion with the IHG One Rewards frequent guest loyalty program is currently in effect through which you can earn Gold elite status by completing two qualifying nights and Premium elite status by completing an additional three qualifying nights — for a total of five qualifying nights — by Saturday, December 31, 2022…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prime Early Access Day 2: All The Best Deals Of The Last Day
Prime Day, a newer summer tradition, has come and gone…or has it. Amazon decided they needed more money I guess and launched Prime Early Access or Prime Day Part Deux as I am labeling it. As we are all a sucker for a good deal I thought I would give this the proper Prime Day coverage and share all the best deals I find. I’ll update it throughout the day and any of the better deals we see we will do a separate post as well. I am curious how this stacks up to the normal Prime Day to be honest.
Check your American Express Member Week Offers – great deals from Dell, Resy, Equinox, and more
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark
When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
United Airlines Teases New 2023 International Routes
United Airlines will announce its new transatlantic routes for 2023 tomorrow and has once again teased us with a fun new video. United Airlines Will Announce New 2023 Transatlantic Routes Tomorrow. Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, has been ambitious in adding intercontinental routes...
Singapore Girls No Longer Face Termination For Giving Birth
The iconic Singapore Girls, the female flight attendants at Singapore Airlines, will no longer face immediate termination should they choose to have a baby. While strict weight and grooming standards will remain, pregnancy is no longer grounds for immediate termination. Singapore Girls Now “Allowed” To Give Birth And Keep Their...
BoardingArea
208K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0