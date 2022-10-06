ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

6.000 Accor All Bonuspunkte nach 3 Stays

Accor All hat wieder eine große Promo mit Bonuspunkten laufen. 3 Stays (mindestens zwei Nächte) bringen 6.000 Bonuspunkte. Book your upcoming stays (minimum two nights) by 1 November 2022*. Stay in one of our participating hotels between 11 October 2022 and 21 December 2022″. Die Bedingungen:. “General ALL...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

American Airlines Is Opening A Hotel In Texas

American Airlines will open a 600-room hotel in Fort Worth next year, but the public will not be allowed…it is for employees only. Skyview 6, A New American Airlines Hotel In Fort Worth, Texas. The so-called Skyview 6 hotel is set to open in early 2023 at a cost...
FORT WORTH, TX
BoardingArea

IHG points are worth more now than 5 years ago

My wife Kelley applied online for the Chase Premier Mastercard on August 1 with an offer for 140,000 bonus points and one free night credit worth 40,000 points after $3,000 in spend in 90 days. Meeting the spend requirement was an easy task given Kelley retired as a California public school teacher in June, we lost our health insurance at the end of July and enrolled for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Marriott International#Credit Card#American Express Card#Linus Business#Wonders Woche#Bei Homes Villas#Punkte#The Homes Villas#Points
BoardingArea

Closing Time: Chaos & Trash at Centurion & WingTips JFK

Centurion & Wingman JFK Lounge Review is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. After spending all day at the airport, I looked forward to peace and tranquility before my 19-hour flight (see World’s Longest & Best Flight: JFK-SIN). I found chaos and trash instead. I have visited Wingtips...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — October 11 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Platinum Elite Status Fast Track Offered Again With IHG One Rewards — But…

Another fast track to elite status promotion with the IHG One Rewards frequent guest loyalty program is currently in effect through which you can earn Gold elite status by completing two qualifying nights and Premium elite status by completing an additional three qualifying nights — for a total of five qualifying nights — by Saturday, December 31, 2022…
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BoardingArea

Prime Early Access Day 2: All The Best Deals Of The Last Day

Prime Day, a newer summer tradition, has come and gone…or has it. Amazon decided they needed more money I guess and launched Prime Early Access or Prime Day Part Deux as I am labeling it. As we are all a sucker for a good deal I thought I would give this the proper Prime Day coverage and share all the best deals I find. I’ll update it throughout the day and any of the better deals we see we will do a separate post as well. I am curious how this stacks up to the normal Prime Day to be honest.
SHOPPING
BoardingArea

Check your American Express Member Week Offers – great deals from Dell, Resy, Equinox, and more

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark

When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NEWARK, NJ
BoardingArea

United Airlines Teases New 2023 International Routes

United Airlines will announce its new transatlantic routes for 2023 tomorrow and has once again teased us with a fun new video. United Airlines Will Announce New 2023 Transatlantic Routes Tomorrow. Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, has been ambitious in adding intercontinental routes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Singapore Girls No Longer Face Termination For Giving Birth

The iconic Singapore Girls, the female flight attendants at Singapore Airlines, will no longer face immediate termination should they choose to have a baby. While strict weight and grooming standards will remain, pregnancy is no longer grounds for immediate termination. Singapore Girls Now “Allowed” To Give Birth And Keep Their...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

208K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy