ServiceNet’s Enrichment Center and Strive Clinic and Its Partners at Springfield College and UMass Amherst

SPRINGFIELD — In order to continue to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, all Big Y supermarkets will be raising funds for 31 breast-cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Since 2007, the chain has raised more than $2.7 million dollars for this cause. The program, “Partners of Hope,” reflects the partnership, commitment, and support of breast cancer awareness and research that is vital for so many.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO