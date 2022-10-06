ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Big Y Supports Local Breast-cancer Organizations

SPRINGFIELD — In order to continue to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, all Big Y supermarkets will be raising funds for 31 breast-cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Since 2007, the chain has raised more than $2.7 million dollars for this cause. The program, “Partners of Hope,” reflects the partnership, commitment, and support of breast cancer awareness and research that is vital for so many.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
VOC to Host Trunk or Treat Event in Chicopee on Oct. 27

CHICOPEE — Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will host a free Trunk or Treat event for families on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of VOC’s Chicopee location, 35 Mt. Carmel Ave. The event is open to the community and will feature decorated trunks with treats, games, and prizes.
CHICOPEE, MA

