Fair City fans work out who killed Cian Howley and it's not Zak Dillon

Fair City viewers think they have figured out who killed Cian Howley in last night's dramatic twist. The local heartthrob turned villain has made a lot of enemies since arriving in Carrigstown, so they list of potential murders is pretty long. Cian, who is played by actor Adam Weafer, was...
Angela Lansbury, Murder, She Wrote and Beauty and the Beast star, dies age 96

Angela Lansbury, famed actress best known for her starring roles as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote and the teapot in Beauty and the Beast, has died at age 96. The Irish-British icon passed away in her sleep at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just five days short of her 97th birthday, according to a statement released by her family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ryan Tubridy shell shocked after Donegal explosion and reveals The Late Late Show changed at last minute

Ryan Tubridy has paid tribute to the 10 people killed in Creeslough on Friday evening, saying he is shell shocked after hearing the news. The devastating news story unfolded as the broadcaster prepared to go live on The Late Late Show and one of the items on the programme had to be dropped at the last minute to reflect this. RTÉ reporter Eileen Magnier appeared live and Luke O'Neill's interview was postponed.
