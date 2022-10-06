Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Perion Network (PERI) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Dine Brands Global (DIN) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Reasons Why Chubb Limited (CB) Stock is an Attractive Pick Now
CB - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, driven by rate increases, higher new business, strong renewal retentions and effective capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chubb’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.7 and $17.1, indicating year-over-year increases of 25.4% and 8.8%, respectively. Northbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?
ATCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Atlas is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy PGT Innovations (PGTI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Reliance Steel (RS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Retain Nevro (NVRO) Stock in Your Portfolio
NVRO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid foothold in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market. A solid second-quarter 2022 performance, along with continued strength in its flagship Senza platform, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and dependence on third-party payors persist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why OP Bancorp (OPBK) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks to Fight Market Uncertainty
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both touched fresh 52-week lows Tuesday morning as Wall Street prepares to enter the heart of the third-quarter earnings season later this week. Investors are also eagerly awaiting the release of September inflation data on October 13. Stocks did show some signs of life through mid-day trading as the market tried to snap a four-day losing streak.
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Options
MFIN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
MFC vs. BRP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
MFC - Free Report) or BRP Group (. BRP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Bet On ICF International (ICFI) Now
ICFI - Free Report) has performed well in the past three months and has the potential to sustain momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make...
Zacks.com
Immatics (IMTX) Moves 11.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
IMTX - Free Report) shares rallied 11.6% in the last trading session to close at $11.26. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
Zacks.com
4 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Cope With a Topsy-Turvy Market
Wall Street’s nightmare continues as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded the fifth consecutive day of declines yesterday. The stock market has witnessed stomach-churning volatility so far this year, thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war, Fed’s ultra-hawkish stance and inflationary concerns. Year to date, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have plunged 19.5%, 24.7% and 33.3%, respectively.
Zacks.com
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMPS - Free Report) closed at $10.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Why AutoNation (AN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Has LSI Industries (LYTS) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
LYTS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. LSI is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at...
Zacks.com
Is 3M (MMM) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Comments / 0