Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli security cabinet OKs Lebanon maritime accord
Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday in favor of a maritime and gas agreement with Lebanon that was mediated by the United States. The issue will now go to the full Cabinet for approval. It will be submitted to the Knesset for review but the Cabinet has yet to decide whether the legislature will vote on the issue.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden to Lapid: ‘You are making history’ with maritime border deal
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was “making history” by agreeing to a maritime border deal with Lebanon to end a decade-long-plus dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. In a phone call, Biden told Lapid, “You are making history,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
A new beginning for Israel and the European Union?
Government ministers from Israel and the European Union met on Oct. 3 for the first “Association talks” since 2012. Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern headed the Israeli delegation at the E.U.-Israel Association Council session in Brussels. Established in 1995 and first operating in 2000, the group has not met...
Cleveland Jewish News
J’lem, Beirut give preliminary OK to maritime border deal
The Israeli and Lebanese governments have given preliminary approval to a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal aimed at ending a dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. “All our demands were met; the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli MK to Christian parliamentarians: ‘Demand your govts. sanction Iran’
Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel on Tuesday night called on Christian parliamentarians from around the world to demand their governments sanction Iran, in a dramatic address that culminated with her cutting her hair in a show of solidarity with Iranian women. “Demand that your governments and elected officials stand by the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid: Maritime border agreement with Lebanon a ‘historic achievement’
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday lauded a prospective accord with Lebanon that would end a decade-plus-long dispute over natural gas-rich waters off the countries’ coastlines. “This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern...
Cleveland Jewish News
White House: Israel-Lebanon border deal identified by Biden as ‘real opportunity’ a decade ago
Achieving a maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon was identified by U.S. President Joe Biden as a “real opportunity” more than a decade ago, a senior administration official told journalists on Tuesday. “This is something that Vice President Biden identified a decade ago as a real opportunity....
UN demands Russia reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine
The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions
Cleveland Jewish News
HUC-JIR, Hillel launch partnership to further Jewish study
Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and Hillel International announced the launch of a groundbreaking new collaborative partnership to support the emerging generation of leaders that will build a strong and vibrant Jewish future, according to a news release. Together, the global seminary that is HUC-JIR, along with Hillel, the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Is Iran’s regime teetering on the brink of collapse?
Revolutionary fervor against the ruthless strongmen who rule the Islamic Republic of Iran has gripped large swaths of the vast Mideast nation. Social and labor unrest have entered into their fourth week after the morality police allegedly murdered a young woman for failing to “properly” wear a hijab to cover her hair.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish partisan groups launch campaigns in close Nevada Senate race
(JTA) — Democratic and Republican Jewish groups are campaigning in the Nevada U.S. Senate race, where the state’s substantial Jewish community could help make the difference in a close contest. Adam Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, is seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kanye West’s vow to ‘go death con 3’ on Jews and his antisemitism controversy, explained
(JTA) — It started with a shirt and ended in a conflagration over antisemitism and Republican politics. Such is the extended news cycle over multiple antisemitic comments during the last week by Kanye West, the artist and provocateur who prefers to go by Ye. On Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, Instagram and Twitter, West made a string of comments reflecting a range of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories.
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinians shoot up Bethlehem hotel after Jewish symbols filmed there
Palestinian gunmen fired at a hotel in Bethlehem after social media posts showed that an events hall in the building contained Jewish symbols. Photographs from a stage in Hotel Bethlehem contained a Magen David, a Menorah and a glass of wine, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Palestinian Authority’s Tourism...
India’s energy future is looking green, report says
BENGALURU, India — (AP) — India’s renewables sector is booming, with the country projected to add 35 to 40 gigawatts of renewable energy annually until 2030, enough to power up to 30 million more homes each year, a report said Thursday. The Institute for Energy Economics and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russia deploying Iranian-made suicide drones in Ukraine
Russia is deploying Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in its war against Ukraine, and although it is not yet possible to determine their exact operational effectiveness, the weapons could pose a significant challenge for the Israeli military in a future conflict, a prominent drone and missile expert told JNS. Tal...
Cleveland Jewish News
IAEA: Iran rapidly expanding ability to enrich uranium
Iran is rapidly expanding its ability to enrich uranium using advanced centrifuges at its underground enrichment hall in Natanz. Tehran intends to go further with its uranium enrichment program than it had previously planned, according to a confidential report from the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency seen by Reuters.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF tightens security around Nablus, sets up checkpoints after deadly terror attacks
The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday tightened security around the city of Nablus in Judea Samaria, following the killing of two soldiers in Palestinian terrorist attacks over the past week. The IDF Spokesperson Unit said in a statement that “as part of increased security activity in the Nablus sector, it...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF soldier killed in Samaria terrorist attack
An Israel Defense Forces soldier on Tuesday was killed in a terrorist attack near the community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria, in the second similar deadly incident in less than three days. The soldier, who was securing a march by civilians, was shot from a moving vehicle before being evacuated...
