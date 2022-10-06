Read full article on original website
Biden Threatens ‘Consequences' for Saudi Arabia After OPEC Cut, But His Options Are Limited
Oil producer group OPEC and its allied partners in early October announced its largest supply cut since 2020, to the tune of 2 million barrels per day from November. With the global economy on a knife-edge and energy prices high, Washington sees the move as a snub from ally Saudi Arabia and a blatant display of siding with Moscow.
Biden's national security plan aims at China, Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations.
U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
Zelenskyy Will Address an Emergency G-7 Meeting After Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukrainian Cities
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities. "Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.
Russia's Latest Attacks on Ukraine Are a ‘Show of Weakness,' Says Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO
Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine aren't a show of strength, but a "show of weakness" that reflects its inability to advance and seize Ukrainian territory, said Kurt Volker, a distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. "Putin's goal was to take over Ukraine, replace the government, have someone...
Ukraine Slams Crimea Bridge Arrests; Power Restored at Occupied Nuclear Power Plant
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine is dealing with the aftermath of another day of missile attacks, and power and water supplies are still damaged in many locations after Russia targeted critical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Women-led protests in Iran gather momentum - but will they be enough to bring about change?
As protests in Iran drag on into their fourth week over the violent death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, there are two central questions. The first is whether these protests involving women and girls across Iran are different from upheavals in the past, or will simply end the same way with the regime stifling a popular uprising. The second question is what can, and should, the outside world do about extraordinarily brave demonstrations against an ageing and ruthless regime that has shown itself to be unwilling, and possibly unable, to allow greater freedoms? The symbolic issue for Iran’s protest...
2 New Omicron Subvariants Gain Momentum as BA.5 Cases Decline
Months after it sparked a nationwide surge, the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to remain the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Its hold, however, appears to be waning, based on recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all U.S. COVID cases...
British Pound Choppy as Bank of England Reiterates Friday Bond-Buying Deadline
A Financial Times report, citing anonymous sources, said the Bank of England has privately signaled a willingness to extend its emergency bond buying. That came after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would end the rescue program on Friday as planned. The BOE in late September said it...
Cash Is King Again as Money Managers Are in No Rush to Embrace Risk With Fed Raising Rates
Cash, one of the most hated corners of the market for years, is getting some newfound love from money managers as the Federal Reserve's firm commitment to rate hikes roiled nearly every other asset class. Global money market funds saw $89 billion of inflows for the week ending Oct. 7,...
How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise
It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
Microsoft Cloud Leader Scott Guthrie Says Companies Aren't Holding Off on Cloud Spending as Inflation Mounts
The European energy crisis is leading some organizations to quicken their pace of adopting cloud services, said Microsoft's Scott Guthrie. One organization increasing its Microsoft Azure cloud use has seen energy costs jump over 65%. Despite an uncertain economy with looming fears of a recession, Microsoft's top cloud executive Scott...
New Zealand Plans to Tax Emissions From Livestock Burps and Dung
New Zealand's government says revenue from the levy would be "recycled back into [the] agriculture sector through new technology, research and incentive payments to farmers." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says plans are "an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future." Agriculture plays a major role...
Treasury Yields Fall Slightly as Traders Await Thursday's CPI Report
Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as investors absorbed stronger-than-expected September's producer price index inflation figures, and awaited Thursday's CPI report. The 2-year Treasury yield was down about one basis point at 4.302% at around 10:05 a.m. ET. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked down slightly to 3.937%. Yields and prices...
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.4% in September, More Than Expected as Inflation Persists
The producer price index increased 0.4% for September, compared with the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.2% gain. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the index rose 0.4% for the month and 5.6% from a year ago. Wholesale prices rose more than expected in September despite Federal Reserve efforts to...
Crypto Prices Are Higher Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Bitcoin Holds at $19,000
Cryptocurrencies were slightly higher on Wednesday after investors shrugged off a higher-than-expected inflation report in anticipation of another key inflation indicator due to come out on Thursday. The price of bitcoin edged higher by about 0.4% and was trading at $19,072.00, while ether rose 0.6% to $1,290.73. The September producer...
Family of dead Palestinian-American rebuffs settlement offer
The family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank says they will reject Israel's settlement offer
