POTUS

Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
NBC Chicago

Zelenskyy Will Address an Emergency G-7 Meeting After Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukrainian Cities

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities. "Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.
TheConversationAU

Women-led protests in Iran gather momentum - but will they be enough to bring about change?

As protests in Iran drag on into their fourth week over the violent death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, there are two central questions. The first is whether these protests involving women and girls across Iran are different from upheavals in the past, or will simply end the same way with the regime stifling a popular uprising. The second question is what can, and should, the outside world do about extraordinarily brave demonstrations against an ageing and ruthless regime that has shown itself to be unwilling, and possibly unable, to allow greater freedoms? The symbolic issue for Iran’s protest...
NBC Chicago

2 New Omicron Subvariants Gain Momentum as BA.5 Cases Decline

Months after it sparked a nationwide surge, the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to remain the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Its hold, however, appears to be waning, based on recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.5 accounted for 79.2% of all U.S. COVID cases...
Joe Biden
Slash
NBC Chicago

How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise

It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
NBC Chicago

New Zealand Plans to Tax Emissions From Livestock Burps and Dung

New Zealand's government says revenue from the levy would be "recycled back into [the] agriculture sector through new technology, research and incentive payments to farmers." Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says plans are "an important step forward in New Zealand's transition to a low emissions future." Agriculture plays a major role...
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly as Traders Await Thursday's CPI Report

Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as investors absorbed stronger-than-expected September's producer price index inflation figures, and awaited Thursday's CPI report. The 2-year Treasury yield was down about one basis point at 4.302% at around 10:05 a.m. ET. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked down slightly to 3.937%. Yields and prices...
