Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Why General Motors Stock Is Sliding Today
General Motors Co GM shares are trading lower Monday following bearish analyst coverage from UBS. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded General Motors from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $56 to $38, citing risks to the company's 2023 earnings. "While we continue to like GM's EV momentum...
teslarati.com
EV startup picks Tesla’s motors over Ford’s for its first EV
EV manufacturer E-Cite, also known as VaporBrands International, Inc., announced today that it would use Tesla electric motors and batteries in its 2023 launch of the EV GT, ditching the Ford parts it used previously. E-Cite said the move to utilize Tesla parts in its vehicles “upgraded” the specifications of its first vehicle, including boosts in horsepower and torque.
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
teslarati.com
Stellantis secures battery materials ahead of 2030 electrification goal
Stellantis has announced that they have signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with mining company GME Resources to provide them nickel and cobalt sulfate for EV batteries. Stellantis has an aggressive electrification goal; 100% of European sales and 50% of US sales being electric by 2030. Reuters reports that the company...
insideevs.com
GM Defense To Develop Ultium-Based Battery Pack Prototype For US Army
General Motors subsidiary GM Defense has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on Department of Defense platforms. The DIU requires a scalable design that can be used for tactical military vehicles, and GM Defense will leverage GM's most...
teslarati.com
Tesla and EVs’ popularity pushes car carrier companies to seek higher weight limits
With the transition to electric vehicles now inevitable, car carrier companies are urging politicians and the Biden administration to raise the truck weight limitations on the United States’ highways. By doing so, car carrier companies could transport more electric vehicles. But inasmuch as the proposal seems sound, the rail sector and safety activists strongly oppose the idea, with critics arguing that heavier trucks mean more dangerous roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer. The company, which was founded in 2009, said...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, General Motors, Rivian and more
(GM) – UBS downgraded both automakers, cutting Ford to "sell" from "neutral" and downgrading GM to "neutral" from "buy." UBS said the auto industry is rapidly moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power. Ford slid 3.6% in the premarket while GM fell 3.5%.
Here's How GM Plans To Entice People Into Buying Electric Cars
General Motors has waged an all-out assault on the electric vehicle segment. Aside from the affordable Bolt, Cadillac has introduced the Lyriq recently to great success. Elsewhere, GMC's Hummer EV twins are proving successful, and soon, the Silverado EV and Blazer EV will hit the scene, too. But how will...
The Verge
Honda’s bringing a $4.4 billion EV battery plant to Ohio
Honda first announced plans to partner with LG Chem to build a $4.4 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant back in August, and the two companies confirmed today that the factory’s coming to Fayette County, Ohio. Establishing a US-based EV plant will allow Honda’s upcoming line of plug-in vehicles to qualify for the country’s EV tax credits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buick Electra GS Coming As High-Performance Luxury Electric Car
Buick, like many, is going electric. But that doesn't mean the brand is giving up on its heritage of some fine performance models. To that end, CarBuzz has discovered trademark filings by General Motors for "Electra GS" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which suggests a high-performance EV is in the works.
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.
teslarati.com
Tesla kills skeptics’ “demand problem” narrative in China again
When Tesla released its third-quarter vehicle delivery and production figures, critics promptly pointed out that the company missed Wall Street’s estimates. Part of the culprit, at least for Tesla skeptics, was China, which is supposedly seeing a “demand problem” amidst the emergence of competition from local automakers like NIO and Xpeng.
Comments / 0