Read full article on original website
Related
Spotlight: Making the Old New Again With Spokane Artist [PHOTOS]
Chris Bovey and his retro-style posters have been popular in Spokane for many years. Frequently seen at events like street fairs, he eventually was a regular presence at the River Park Square mall, and now Bovey has his very own Vintage Print shop, which opened in September in the Garland district.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0