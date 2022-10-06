Read full article on original website
Ukraine Slams Crimea Bridge Arrests; Power Restored at Occupied Nuclear Power Plant
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine is dealing with the aftermath of another day of missile attacks, and power and water supplies are still damaged in many locations after Russia targeted critical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Jamie Dimon Says UK Government Deserves Benefit of the Doubt After Sparking Market Turmoil
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss should be "given the benefit of the doubt" following a turbulent first month in office. "I think every government should be focusing on growth — I would love to hear that out their mouth every time a president or prime minister speaks," Dimon said.
Zelenskyy Will Address an Emergency G-7 Meeting After Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukrainian Cities
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities. "Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.
Ark's Cathie Wood Issues Open Letter to the Fed, Saying It Is Risking an Economic ‘Bust'
The Fed likely is making a mistake in its hard-line stance against inflation because it is looking backward, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said Monday. In an open letter, Wood suggested the central bank "has shocked not just the US but the world and raised the risks of a deflationary bust."
Cash Is King Again as Money Managers Are in No Rush to Embrace Risk With Fed Raising Rates
Cash, one of the most hated corners of the market for years, is getting some newfound love from money managers as the Federal Reserve's firm commitment to rate hikes roiled nearly every other asset class. Global money market funds saw $89 billion of inflows for the week ending Oct. 7,...
Microsoft Cloud Leader Scott Guthrie Says Companies Aren't Holding Off on Cloud Spending as Inflation Mounts
The European energy crisis is leading some organizations to quicken their pace of adopting cloud services, said Microsoft's Scott Guthrie. One organization increasing its Microsoft Azure cloud use has seen energy costs jump over 65%. Despite an uncertain economy with looming fears of a recession, Microsoft's top cloud executive Scott...
How to Make Inflation-Protected Bonds Work in Your Portfolio as Interest Rates Rise
It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio diversification amid market uncertainty, experts say. It's been a tough year for bonds, including Treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPS, an inflation-linked asset. Despite recent losses, TIPS offer portfolio...
Russia Unleashes Its Anger on Ukraine With Brutal Strikes — But It Has Big Problems on the Battlefield
Russia has dramatically ramped up its missile attacks on Ukraine in the last 48 hours. The strikes come in response to the bombing of Russia's prized Kerch Strait Bridge linking the mainland with Crimea. Experts say Russia is running out of options in the war — as well as supplies...
China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country
BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.4% in September, More Than Expected as Inflation Persists
The producer price index increased 0.4% for September, compared with the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.2% gain. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the index rose 0.4% for the month and 5.6% from a year ago. Wholesale prices rose more than expected in September despite Federal Reserve efforts to...
Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War
Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
All You Need to Know About the Nord Stream Gas Leaks — and Why Europe Suspects ‘Gross Sabotage'
Two subsea pipelines connecting Russia to Germany are at the center of international intrigue after a series of blasts caused what might be the single largest release of methane in history. Many in Europe suspect the incident was the result of an attack, particularly as it occurred during a bitter...
