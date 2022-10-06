ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO cautious to avoid Ukraine war but members help anyway

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as its member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight months since Russian...
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

TALLINN, Estonia — Ukraine’s state nuclear operator has warned that power outages and other emergency situations at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could happen again any time. “Russia has seized the plant and is not taking any steps to de-escalate, on the contrary, it is shelling important...
Analysts: Russian missiles seek to levy pain, could backfire

LONDON (AP) — The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow's war against its neighbor. But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark a...
German far-right politician 'danced' on Holocaust memorial

BERLIN (AP) — Israel's ambassador in Berlin has slammed a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party for appearing to dance on the country's Holocaust memorial. Ambassador Ron Prosor said tweeted Tuesday that far-right politician Holger Winterstein had brought “shame upon himself and his party.”
Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold

RASTAN, Syria (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs, Syria’s third...
Belarus army would likely have little impact in Ukraine war

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko this week has reignited fears that his army could join Russian forces in Moscow's war against Ukraine, but the authoritarian leader appears reluctant to lend his troops to the effort, despite perceived pressure from Moscow. Russia has already used Belarus, its...
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
