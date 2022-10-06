ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Honolulu construction costs remain sky high

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii is ranked #1 as most vegan-friendly state in the nation

HONOLULU (KITV4) The Islands are ranked number one as the most vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita, and Hawaii came in at over 18%. Vegetarians and others...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone

If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Connecticut man, 49, drowns at Kapalua Bay on Maui

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Connecticut man died from an apparent drowning at Kapalua Bay on Maui, Monday morning. Ocean Safety officers and Maui firefighters were responding to several emergency calls at Kapalua Bay and Napili Bay on Monday. Surf at the bays was between six and eight feet, Ocean Safety officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KITV.com

Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu

Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning. 3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE. Three people are in serious condition after suffering second and third-degree burns...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Tiny Stage provides a creative space for your big ideas

Tiny Stage is a special studio in the heart of Kaka’ako, and is here to prove that, “It doesn’t take a big stage to make big choices.”. John LeBlanc (Co-Founder, Tiny Stage) explained, “Tiny Stage is a 500 square foot rehearsal, class, and performance space. We’re really here to help creators get their art out of their head and onto their feet, out in the wild. They don’t have to book a big house in order to make their creative things happen.”
HONOLULU, HI

