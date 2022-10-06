Read full article on original website
Kuilima Farm looks to increase local produce distribution with new USDA certification
KAHUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Paving the way, becoming the states first farm-to-resort operation, Kuilima Farms on Oahu's North Shore provides fresh local produce to all eight restaurants at Turtle Bay Resort. "We're constantly throwing out the statistic that 90% of Hawaii's food is imported," explained Kuilima farm manager, Ramsey Brown.
Aging Well: Healthcare exec Hilton Raethel knows value of balanced lifestyle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A prominent leader in Hawaii's medical field says stand up paddle boarding is a key element that keeps him Aging Well. Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) says he's learned a lot from his career in healthcare about the value of good health. Aging Well:...
Honolulu construction costs remain sky high
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction costs in Honolulu continue to remain red-hot. That’s according to a new report released Tuesday by the construction cost firm Rider Levett Bucknall. The report says Honolulu’s construction costs increased by more than 5% from a year ago.
Hawaii is ranked #1 as most vegan-friendly state in the nation
HONOLULU (KITV4) The Islands are ranked number one as the most vegan friendly in the nation! The US Census Bureau, Yelp and Happy Cow data was used to create the map of the most number of vegan restaurants per capita, and Hawaii came in at over 18%. Vegetarians and others...
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,047 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,047 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,699. The statewide test positivity rate is 5.6%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
October is 'Join Scouting Month' and there is an incentive to join now
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you have ever thought about signing up your son or daughter or grandkids to join the scouts, this is a great time to do so. October is "Join Scouting Month." Evelyn Kauhola, Hikina District membership chair, and Dax Michalak, a Cub Scout, appeared for a live...
Hawaii's Department of Transportation pilot program looks into recyclable plastic roads
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As a way to be more environmentally friendly, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation is now using asphalt with a higher percentage of recycled plastic to help repair roads. Conservation continues to be a key here in the islands. The old mixture for asphalt was...
Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo
WAIMANALO (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). “The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works...
New Hawaii businesses showing off at the 2022 Food and New Product Show
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The COVID-19 pandemic was a horrible time, but there were some good things to come out of it. It gave people time to come up with new businesses. "We're sold out, sorry my brother," said Bada's BBQ's owner Blaise Napuunon to a customer.
Hawaii resident wins $46k on five-ace Pai Gow poker hand in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents continue to take home big bucks in Las Vegas. The latest winner, Catherine Y., won big on a lucky hand of Pai Gow at the California Hotel & Casino!. Catherine won $46,300 after pulling four aces and a joke – essentially a five-ace hand...
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination
It's been one year since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak from the Navy's Red Hill Storage Facility that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. People came out to a gather to remember his efforts and speak out against the contamination. Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of...
Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone
If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
Hawaii resident hits slot machine jackpot, wins more than $717k at Fremont in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- In the words of the great DJ Kahled, “Another one!” That is, another Hawaii resident hit a major jackpot in Las Vegas in the last week – with this lucky winner scoring more than $700,000 on a slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
Connecticut man, 49, drowns at Kapalua Bay on Maui
KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Connecticut man died from an apparent drowning at Kapalua Bay on Maui, Monday morning. Ocean Safety officers and Maui firefighters were responding to several emergency calls at Kapalua Bay and Napili Bay on Monday. Surf at the bays was between six and eight feet, Ocean Safety officials said.
Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu
Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning. 3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE. Three people are in serious condition after suffering second and third-degree burns...
Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
Tiny Stage provides a creative space for your big ideas
Tiny Stage is a special studio in the heart of Kaka’ako, and is here to prove that, “It doesn’t take a big stage to make big choices.”. John LeBlanc (Co-Founder, Tiny Stage) explained, “Tiny Stage is a 500 square foot rehearsal, class, and performance space. We’re really here to help creators get their art out of their head and onto their feet, out in the wild. They don’t have to book a big house in order to make their creative things happen.”
