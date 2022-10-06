Read full article on original website
Related
White House says ‘outcompeting China and restraining Russia’ top Biden foreign policy aims – live
National security strategy reveals president’s resolve to build international alliances to strengthen democracy – follow all the latest
NBC New York
Zelenskyy Urges G-7 to Send More Weapons and Impose a Price Cap on Russian Energy Exports After Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more military aid and stronger sanctions against Russia at an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven nations. The virtual G-7 meeting was called after Russian missiles struck civilian infrastructure in a dozen Ukrainian cities. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the G-7...
NBC New York
European Markets Close Lower as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Wednesday, with global growth concerns dominating sentiment and investors looking ahead to Thursday's inflation data out of the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.1%, having bounced either side of the flatline throughout the session. Retail...
NBC New York
Russia Unleashes Its Anger on Ukraine With Brutal Strikes — But It Has Big Problems on the Battlefield
Russia has dramatically ramped up its missile attacks on Ukraine in the last 48 hours. The strikes come in response to the bombing of Russia's prized Kerch Strait Bridge linking the mainland with Crimea. Experts say Russia is running out of options in the war — as well as supplies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability
LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
NBC New York
Leak Detected on Another Russian Pipeline Connecting to Europe, But Poland Says It Looks Accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
NBC New York
Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War
Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
NBC New York
Treasury Yields Fall Slightly as Traders Await Thursday's CPI Report
Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as investors absorbed stronger-than-expected September's producer price index inflation figures, and awaited Thursday's CPI report. The 2-year Treasury yield was down about one basis point at 4.302% at around 10:05 a.m. ET. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked down slightly to 3.937%. Yields and prices...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC New York
All You Need to Know About the Nord Stream Gas Leaks — and Why Europe Suspects ‘Gross Sabotage'
Two subsea pipelines connecting Russia to Germany are at the center of international intrigue after a series of blasts caused what might be the single largest release of methane in history. Many in Europe suspect the incident was the result of an attack, particularly as it occurred during a bitter...
NBC New York
Crypto Prices Are Higher Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Bitcoin Holds at $19,000
Cryptocurrencies were slightly higher on Wednesday after investors shrugged off a higher-than-expected inflation report in anticipation of another key inflation indicator due to come out on Thursday. The price of bitcoin edged higher by about 0.4% and was trading at $19,072.00, while ether rose 0.6% to $1,290.73. The September producer...
Comments / 0