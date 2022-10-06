ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC New York

Zelenskyy Urges G-7 to Send More Weapons and Impose a Price Cap on Russian Energy Exports After Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more military aid and stronger sanctions against Russia at an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven nations. The virtual G-7 meeting was called after Russian missiles struck civilian infrastructure in a dozen Ukrainian cities. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the G-7...
NBC New York

European Markets Close Lower as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Wednesday, with global growth concerns dominating sentiment and investors looking ahead to Thursday's inflation data out of the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.1%, having bounced either side of the flatline throughout the session. Retail...
NBC New York

Bank of England Intervenes in Bond Markets Again, Warns of ‘Material Risk' to UK Financial Stability

LONDON — The Bank of England on Tuesday announced an expansion of its emergency bond-buying operation as it looks to restore order to the country's chaotic bond market. The central bank said it will widen its purchases of U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — to include index-linked gilts from Oct. 11 until Oct. 14. Index-linked gilts are bonds where payouts to bondholders are benchmarked in line with the U.K. retail price index.
NBC New York

Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War

Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly as Traders Await Thursday's CPI Report

Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as investors absorbed stronger-than-expected September's producer price index inflation figures, and awaited Thursday's CPI report. The 2-year Treasury yield was down about one basis point at 4.302% at around 10:05 a.m. ET. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield ticked down slightly to 3.937%. Yields and prices...
NBC New York

Crypto Prices Are Higher Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Bitcoin Holds at $19,000

Cryptocurrencies were slightly higher on Wednesday after investors shrugged off a higher-than-expected inflation report in anticipation of another key inflation indicator due to come out on Thursday. The price of bitcoin edged higher by about 0.4% and was trading at $19,072.00, while ether rose 0.6% to $1,290.73. The September producer...
