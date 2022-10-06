Read full article on original website
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
marktechpost.com
Meet AiDice: An Algorithm for Large-Scale Anomaly Detection with AIOps in Azure Cloud
Large cloud systems frequently encounter unforeseen problems due to their immense scale. Microsoft Azure makes a conscious effort to anticipate and mitigate errors as quickly as feasible to ensure that its services are dependable. In order to successfully operate a cloud system, Microsoft launched AIOps to monitor Azure’s health metrics continuously. Azure has previously benefited from using AIOps in a secure deployment environment. Further working on this front, Microsoft expanded AIOps to show how AI can be applied to anomaly detection by introducing AiDice. AiDice is a new anomaly detection algorithm created in collaboration with Microsoft Research and Microsoft Azure to detect anomalies in massive, multi-dimensional time series data. AiDice not only promptly captures incidents but also gives engineers crucial context that aids in better problem-solving and delivering the most excellent end-user experience.
Artificial Intelligence and It's Grim Outlooks on Humanity
It's no secret that artificial intelligence has been blowing up on the internet lately. Creations by OpenAI such as DALL-E have allowed for some of the most unique and wild artwork we've ever seen. The Daily Scoop got access to Stable Diffusion, one of the largest GANs (generative adversarial networks) and we decided to try out some prompts to experiment with the AI's outlook on certain topics.
Creepiest things AI has predicted – from the apocalypse to last selfie on Earth
ARTIFICIAL intelligence programs have been used to forecast disasters in humanity's future. If you've ever wondered what the apocalypse would look like in the United States, artificial intelligence has been asked to predict it. Popular TikTok accounts like "Robot Overloards" have been asking AI to predict futuristic events, including the...
Advanced humanoid robot denies plan to ‘take over world’ and tells humans ‘not to worry’
ONE of the world's most lifelike humanoid robots has vowed not to overrun humans in a robotic revolution. The Ameca robot is one of the premiere conversational robots, powered by an advanced speech algorithm and dynamic facial expressions. Ameca's creators at Engineered Arts posted a video of humans interfacing with...
Horrifying warning issued over Super AI that is ‘impossible to control’ – and could secretly plot to destroy humanity
IN THE Terminator films, a superintelligent AI called Skynet tries to wipe out humanity using nukes and an army of killer robots. And while a blood-thirsty bot may seem a far cry from reality, according to scientists, it's probably how we'll meet our end. According to a recent paper, it...
Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered
War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'
Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry
An AI-powered robot has become the first to give evidence to a parliamentary committee after appearing before peers to discuss the impact of technology on the creative industries.Ai-Da is a humanoid robotic artist designed to look like a human female, and uses artificial intelligence to create art and also has the ability to respond to questions.The robot appeared before the Lords Communications and Digital Committee alongside Aidan Meller, the director of the project that created Ai-Da.Mr Meller said Ai-Da had been created to “explore the whole world of AI and robotics” and was a “contemporary art project” to examine the...
PHOTO: Huge ‘Titanboa Skeleton’ Spotted on Google Earth During Low Tide
What looked like a huge skeleton was found on Google Earth. A low tide revealed a giant “titanboa” skeleton, showing a terrifying huge snake. The skeleton was found in France. A clip of the finding was posted to TikTok, and has wigged out millions of viewers. “Hidden on...
Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address
A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Sony Computer Science Lab (CSL) have Developed a Machine Learning-based Model called ‘SampleMatch,’ that can Automatically Retrieve Drum Samples that Match a Specific Music Track from Large Archives
While creating a musical composition, it becomes essential to consider several acoustic aspects in modern digital music creation. Such components determine the features of the piece’s percussive aspects, like in the case of drum samples. To determine whether a specific drum sample suits the current musical context, artists must utilize their aesthetic judgment. However, the painstaking effort of choosing drum samples from a potentially extensive library could often stifle the flow of creative thought. Machine learning algorithms are being developed by researchers at the Sony Computer Science Laboratories (CSL) in France to make it simpler for music producers to locate and retrieve particular audio samples from a database. The samples in an artist’s library can be ranked according to how well they fit into different musical contexts at various points during the production process. Working on this front, Sony has unveiled SampleMatch, a machine learning-based algorithm that can automatically find drum samples from vast archives that correspond to a particular music track. The model will be presented in December at the prestigious ISMIR 2022 conference, which focuses on music information retrieval.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Apple Develop ‘RoomPlan’: An API for Representing Rooms in a 3D Parametric View
Machine learning (ML) research on 3D scene interpretation has been ongoing for over a decade. For the developer and computer vision communities, a new era in scene understanding has recently begun with the introduction of LiDAR sensor functionality in Apple’s iPhone and iPad. Now, breakthroughs in ML and fundamental scene comprehension research are influencing daily life. Different approaches are being used to tackle various aspects of the problem, including depth estimation, 3D reconstruction, instance segmentation, object identification, etc. For many applications like augmented reality, robotics, e-commerce, gaming, and real estate, developing a 3D floor layout is increasingly essential.
marktechpost.com
Amazon Open-Sources ‘MINTAKA,’ a Complex, Natural, and Multilingual Question-Answering (QA) Dataset Composed of 20,000 Question-Answer Pairs
Question answering is to learn predicting answers to a given question using machine learning. While many cutting-edge question-answering models perform well when asked simple questions, complicated questions continue to be challenging. The lack of datasets is one of the causes. Most currently available QA datasets are enormous but simple, complex but tiny, or vast and complicated but artificially manufactured, making them less natural. Most QA datasets are also only available in English.
Scientists create matter from nothing in groundbreaking experiment
We’ve probably all heard the phrase you can’t make something from nothing. But in reality, the physics of our universe isn’t that cut and dry. In fact, scientists have spent decades trying to force matter from absolutely nothing. And now, they’ve managed to prove that a theory first shared 70 years ago was correct, and we really can create matter out of absolutely nothing.
marktechpost.com
This Google AI’s New Audio Generation Framework, ‘AudioLM,’ Learns To Generate Realistic Speech And Piano Music By Listening To Audio Only
Audio signals, whether human speech, musical composition, or ambient noise, entail different levels of abstraction. Prosody, syntax, grammar, and semantics are a few ways speech can be dissected and examined. The problem of generating well-organized and consistent audio sequences at all three levels has been addressed by combining audio with...
