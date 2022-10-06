While creating a musical composition, it becomes essential to consider several acoustic aspects in modern digital music creation. Such components determine the features of the piece’s percussive aspects, like in the case of drum samples. To determine whether a specific drum sample suits the current musical context, artists must utilize their aesthetic judgment. However, the painstaking effort of choosing drum samples from a potentially extensive library could often stifle the flow of creative thought. Machine learning algorithms are being developed by researchers at the Sony Computer Science Laboratories (CSL) in France to make it simpler for music producers to locate and retrieve particular audio samples from a database. The samples in an artist’s library can be ranked according to how well they fit into different musical contexts at various points during the production process. Working on this front, Sony has unveiled SampleMatch, a machine learning-based algorithm that can automatically find drum samples from vast archives that correspond to a particular music track. The model will be presented in December at the prestigious ISMIR 2022 conference, which focuses on music information retrieval.

