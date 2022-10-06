Read full article on original website
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
spoilertv.com
MOVIES: M3GAN - Official Trailer - James Wan Horror
Meet M3GAN. your new best friend. From the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man—comes a fresh new face in terror. M3GAN is a...
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
digitalspy.com
First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One
The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
The 20 best exorcism-themed movies
As Halloween approaches, every horror fan is looking for a fresh experience. With so many subgenres — found footage, creature features, slashers — the mash-up of choices may be flooding streaming platforms, but among the greats is the almighty exorcism movie. Over the years, this subgenre has risen...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
msn.com
The biggest mistake in 'Wizard of Oz,' and more cringeworthy errors in iconic movies
Slide 1 of 51: Hollywood moviemaking takes time, money, cooperation, careful planning, and a painstaking knack for detail. But even the most meticulous preparations sometimes can't spare a film from its share of goofs and mistakes to the delight (or chagrin) of observant viewers. The majority of these goofs take the form of simple continuity errors. For example, a glass might be full in one shot and empty in the very next. Other mistakes appear by way of historical misfires, major plot holes, visible camera equipment, or crew members getting caught in a shot. And every now and then, the annals of cinema are graced with a goof of epic proportions. For example, white cars can be seen in the background during a battle scene in "Braveheart." The much-publicized Starbucks cup in "Game of Thrones" was hardly the most notable example in entertainment, though it shows a simple point: Even with the advent of CGI and advanced editing technology—not to mention fully financed production crews—human error is often unavoidable. You probably could have guessed that Alfred Hitchcock, one of the most legendary filmmakers, appears more than once on this list; but even the "Master of Suspense" fell victim to, well, obvious visual and plot points. When critically acclaimed films from Francis Ford Coppola ("The Godfather") or David Lean ("Lawrence of Arabia") exceed three hours in runtime, should we be more forgiving? You be the judge; just know even these directors are not perfect, as you'll see. Since even the world's greatest films are prone to the occasional flub, Stacker is embracing the imperfections by listing mistakes from the 50 best movies of all time. To determine the rankings, Stacker derived a score based on equally weighted IMDb user ratings and Metacritic scores as of Oct. 16, 2020, and ranked accordingly, with ties broken by user votes. A film needed at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. If the movie didn't have a Metascore, it was not included. Check out mistakes in the 50 best movies of all time. You may also like: The best streaming services of 2021.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 8, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Saturday, October 8, 2022?
Why are Netflix's top movies so bad?
The Netflix top 10 is littered with bad movies, and the only question we have is "why?"
msn.com
The 90 worst Westerns of the last 90 years
Slide 1 of 91: Western films have long been a Hollywood staple. In fact, the first full-length feature film ever made, "The Great Train Robbery'' (1903), was a Western. For almost the entirety of Hollywood's first 60 years, Westerns, or movies set in the "Old West" during the second half of the 19th century, were its most popular genre of film. Fans flocked to them for their unrelenting action, thrilling plots, and their cut-and-dried nature. Nearly all Westerns have a recognizable hero and villain, and crimes are always avenged by the end of the run time, a formula which makes them perfect for the big screen. That being said, not all Westerns are good—in fact, many aren't. After all, the genre has a tendency to be too predictable, poorly acted, occasionally racist, and incredibly low-budget. To that end, Stacker rounded up the worst Westerns of each year from 1930 through 2019 using data from IMDb. For films released between 1930 and 1949, only those with 250 or more ratings were considered, and for those released between 1950–2019, only those with 500 or more ratings were considered (except in years that required a lowering of the threshold due to so few Western releases). Ties were broken by the number of overall ratings. To qualify for this list, films had to be in the English language with a U.S. release. From genre crossovers (like horror Westerns and sci-fi Westerns) to B-movies and those starring '90s boy band members, read on to find out which Westerns viewers consider the worst of the worst. You might be surprised to see which genre big wigs have had a flop or two along the way. You may also like: 71 years of Emmy history.
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
Best Religious Movies (Opinion)
There are religious movies, and then there are exceptional religious movies. These outstanding films tell stories that inspire faith, provoke thought, and push boundaries. They can be beautiful and heartbreaking, infuriating, and enlightening.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
The 25 Best Humphrey Bogart Movies
During Hollywood’s Golden Age, few actors were bigger than Humphrey Bogart. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Bogart starred or appeared in some 76 feature films, of which 24 had a score of 90% or above from the critics. In 1968, he was named the No. 1 man on the American Film Institute’s list of greatest screen […]
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Viggo Mortensen to Direct Vicky Krieps in Western Love Story ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’
Viggo Mortensen has lined up another stint behind the camera following his well-received directorial debut Falling. The Lord of the Rings actor, most recently seen in David Cronenberg’s Cannes-bowing body horror movie Crimes of the Future alongside Léa Seydoux, is set to direct the Western love story The Dead Don’t Hurt, in which he’ll star alongside Vicky Krieps. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Austria Submits 'Corsage' as Entry, Debuts Trailer (Exclusive)Cohen Media Group Acquires Jeremy Thomas' U.K. Sales Titan HanWay FilmsColin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming 'Thirteen Lives': "It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking" The film is a Talipot Studio,...
