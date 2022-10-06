Washington Sees OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts as a Political ‘Blow Against Biden,' Says Dan Yergin

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Threatens ‘Consequences' for Saudi Arabia After OPEC Cut, But His Options Are Limited
Oil producer group OPEC and its allied partners in early October announced its largest supply cut since 2020, to the tune of 2 million barrels per day from November. With the global economy on a knife-edge and energy prices high, Washington sees the move as a snub from ally Saudi Arabia and a blatant display of siding with Moscow.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Says He Doesn't Think There Will Be a Recession, If So It Will Be ‘Very Slight'
"I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is, we'll move down slightly," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that was aired Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday told CNBC there will likely be a recession...
White House says ‘outcompeting China and restraining Russia’ top Biden foreign policy aims – live
National security strategy reveals president’s resolve to build international alliances to strengthen democracy – follow all the latest
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
G-7 Leaders Promise to Back Ukraine Against Russian Aggression for ‘as Long as It Takes'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the cohort virtually at the top of the meeting. The G7 condemned Russia's escalatory steps, such as the partial mobilization President Vladimir Putin announced in September and the country's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric." "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Hope for the Future: Economic Struggles Add Fuel to Iran's Protests
Anti-government uprisings are to remain a sticking point and increase in frequency in Iran's political landscape as dissatisfaction with other factors like the country's economic conditions surface, according to analysts. "There is no question that underlying the current tensions are issues that go beyond the forced hijab [situation]," said Djavad...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Zelenskyy Urges G-7 to Send More Weapons and Impose a Price Cap on Russian Energy Exports After Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more military aid and stronger sanctions against Russia at an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven nations. The virtual G-7 meeting was called after Russian missiles struck civilian infrastructure in a dozen Ukrainian cities. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the G-7...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Malaysia Should Focus on Inflation and Its Economy — Not Elections: Mahathir, Anwar
The Malaysian government should be tackling Malaysia's economic problems instead of holding elections especially when corruption has tainted the path to the polls, former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir says. Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved the country's parliament on Monday to set up an early election. "I do not...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Canada's Exports to Countries in Mega Trade Deal Grew in ‘Tremendously Difficult' Times: Minister
Growth in Canada's exports to countries in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific has outpaced that of its exports elsewhere, according to Mary Ng, the country's minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development. Over the weekend, ministers and senior officials from all member countries met...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cash Is King Again as Money Managers Are in No Rush to Embrace Risk With Fed Raising Rates
Cash, one of the most hated corners of the market for years, is getting some newfound love from money managers as the Federal Reserve's firm commitment to rate hikes roiled nearly every other asset class. Global money market funds saw $89 billion of inflows for the week ending Oct. 7,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Leak Detected on Another Russian Pipeline Connecting to Europe, But Poland Says It Looks Accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.4% in September, More Than Expected as Inflation Persists
The producer price index increased 0.4% for September, compared with the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.2% gain. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the index rose 0.4% for the month and 5.6% from a year ago. Wholesale prices rose more than expected in September despite Federal Reserve efforts to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russia Unleashes Its Anger on Ukraine With Brutal Strikes — But It Has Big Problems on the Battlefield
Russia has dramatically ramped up its missile attacks on Ukraine in the last 48 hours. The strikes come in response to the bombing of Russia's prized Kerch Strait Bridge linking the mainland with Crimea. Experts say Russia is running out of options in the war — as well as supplies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crypto Prices Are Higher Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Bitcoin Holds at $19,000
Cryptocurrencies were slightly higher on Wednesday after investors shrugged off a higher-than-expected inflation report in anticipation of another key inflation indicator due to come out on Thursday. The price of bitcoin edged higher by about 0.4% and was trading at $19,072.00, while ether rose 0.6% to $1,290.73. The September producer...
Comments / 0