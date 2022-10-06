ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Hot and Cold Takes VS Stanford Edition

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!. Most Accurate. ndocd coming in HOT again with an accurate take. ND finished with 2 sacks and held BYU to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, and the Stanford Cardinal are on a four-game losing streak. To say these teams are meeting from opposite sides of the season is an understatement. While Notre Dame certainly got off to a very disappointing start to the season, Stanford’s lone win was in the season-opener against Colgate.
STANFORD, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Marcus Freeman called the Stanford game a rivalry

On Monday, Marcus Freeman spoke with the media to finish up Notre Dame’s business with the win over BYU, and to move forward with Saturday night’s game against the Stanford Cardinal. Freeman didn’t wait to get the question — he called the Stanford game a rivalry right away....
STANFORD, CA
