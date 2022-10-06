Stockton Serial Killer: Townhall meeting held amid search for killer

Stockton Serial Killer: Townhall meeting held to discuss community safety 02:23

STOCKTON — Dozens of people gathered in Stockton for a meeting about safety in the community amid the search for a serial killer.

The Wednesday meeting garnered dozens of neighbors and officials, including Mayor Kevin Lincoln, Police Chief Stanley McFadden, and local faith leaders.

Lorenzo Lopez was killed on Porter Avenue, Paul Yaw was ambushed on Kermit Lane, and Salvador Debudey Jr. was shot to death on West Lane. Those are just three of the Stockton serial killers' victims.

We spoke to their relatives, all strangers, with the same message.

Debudey's wife, Analydia Lopez, wrote to CBS13: "We hope whoever did this will be found soon, and justice will be served."

"That's why I'm doing these interviews because I want more publicity to catch this person," says Paul Yaw's mother, Greta Bogrow.

"I hope the [explative] rots in hell. I hope he gets caught," says Lorenzo Lopez's sister, Cathy.

Local officials gathered Wednesday at Victory in Praise church to address neighbors directly for the first time.

"The priority is for the people to understand that public safety remains my top priority as their mayor," said Mayor Kevin Lincoln alongside Police Chief Stanley McFadden and several faith leaders.

They are prioritizing protecting Stockton, but they say they need the community's help.

"Public safety -- it really is everybody's responsibility," says Mayor Lincoln.

While investigators search for this man dressed in all black, the community is hoping their questions will soon have answers.

"It's a tight-knit community. Why here. What would attract him … and bring that carnage to our community," says Lincoln Ellis, who's a native Stocktonian proud and protective of his city now terrorized by a killer.